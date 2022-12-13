Read full article on original website
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
B2B eCommerce Platform Fashion Cloud Raises $26.6M
B2B eCommerce platform Fashion Cloud has raised €25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for the European fashion wholesale industry said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. “Brands and retailers want to be able...
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
Middle East Becomes IPO Oasis Amid Cooling Financial Markets
The Middle East has become a bright spot among financial markets as IPO activity declines. Initial public offerings (IPOs) in that part of the world have brought in $22.6 billion this year, more than half of the proceeds in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, according to a Bloomberg report.
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
DFC and Mastercard Team for Financial Inclusion in Africa
The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) plans to further financial inclusion in Africa. The initiative, which was announced at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Friday (Dec. 16) and in a corresponding press release, will see DFC collaborate with Mastercard and invest up to $50 million in digital infrastructure to support businesses engaged with Mastercard Community Pass.
Retail Sales Data Helps Send FinTech IPO Index 3.5% Lower
Stocks, including those of the FinTech IPO Index, slumped as retail sales data disappointed. As PYMNTS reported Thursday (Dec. 15), retail sales in November declined 0.6% over October’s levels. Holiday spending has proven no panacea here, and other macro data points helped underscore the fact that inflation is not...
High Cost of Living Breeds Selective Belt-Tightening
Everywhere you turn these days, impacts from the high cost of living seem to bombard your senses. Whether it’s small businesses, single moms, CFOs or retirees in the spotlight, chances are they are worried about inflation and the economy and taking measures to protect their proverbial castle from this unsparing external threat.
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
UK Authorities Outline Vision for the Future of Open Banking
U.K. authorities have outlined a vision for the future of open banking in the country. The Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee (JROC), which is led by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), has published its vision for the next stage of open banking, according to a Friday (Dec. 16) announcement.
Payoneer to Expand Payments Services Offering in Singapore
Payoneer will soon be able to offer additional payments services to companies located in Singapore. In a Friday (Dec. 16) press release, the commerce technology company said it had received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). When it receives the...
Binance Auditor Pauses All Work Across Crypto Markets
Accounting firm Mazars is putting its crypto markets practice on hold. The reversal comes just days after the firm faced pushback following its recent work for digital exchange Binance, a limited project that has now caused the international audit group to announce it is pausing all work with existing cryptocurrency clients and will not be taking on any new business.
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Visa to Invest $1B in Africa’s Digital Transformation
Visa has pledged to invest $1 billion in Africa to accelerate digital transformation. The announcement was made during the U.S.-Africa Business Forum in Washington Wednesday (Dec. 14). Visa will use the money to scale operations, deploy new technologies and deepen collaboration with its partners in the next five years. These...
Bank-Issued Tokenized Deposits Gain Support Amid Bad Stablecoin and Crypto News
Bad crypto news has brought a big opportunity for traditional banks to advance tokenized deposits. Add in the unreliable, peg-breaking status of so-called stablecoins, as well as a swirl of scandal surrounding the collapse of FTX, and these banking-system-backed digital alternatives might just be ready for prime time. Most recently,...
Israeli Cybersecurity Unicorn Snyk Raises $196.5M
Israeli cybersecurity unicorn Snyk has raised $196.5 million in a Series G funding round. The Boston-based company, which was founded in 2015 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Hefetz, Danny Grander and Guy Podjarny in London and Tel Aviv, is now valued at $7.4 billion, according to a Monday (Dec. 12) press release.
Digital Transformation Tools Turn Treasury Teams Into Strategic Business Advisers
Treasury departments are grappling with dynamic interest rates, tight labor markets and supply chain shocks. Josh Comer, head of global liquidity solutions for commercial banking at J.P. Morgan, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that while the pandemic and geopolitical risks ushered in a season of unpredictability for corporate treasurers and CFOs, wrestling with working capital and liquidity is always a permanent priority.
