Indian Payment Gateway Razorpay Pauses Onboarding of Online Merchants
Razorpay has reportedly paused its onboarding of online merchants for a couple of weeks. Moneycontrol reported Friday (Dec. 16) that the Indian payment gateway did so after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the firm to pause onboarding until it obtains a final payment aggregator (PA) license. Razorpay said...
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
B2B Network CoreChain Teams With Open Source Software Firm Odoo
B2B payments network CoreChain Technologies has partnered with open source software firm Odoo. With this collaboration, CoreChain Technologies’ embedded B2B payments and financing will be added to Odoo’s open source all-in-one business software and its ecosystem of 8 million users, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release.
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
Payoneer to Expand Payments Services Offering in Singapore
Payoneer will soon be able to offer additional payments services to companies located in Singapore. In a Friday (Dec. 16) press release, the commerce technology company said it had received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). When it receives the...
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
B2B eCommerce Platform Fashion Cloud Raises $26.6M
B2B eCommerce platform Fashion Cloud has raised €25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for the European fashion wholesale industry said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. “Brands and retailers want to be able...
Financial Securities and Payments Firm Swift Announces Leadership Change
The board of financial securities and payments transactions facilitator Swift has a new chair. Swift Chair Yawar Shah has retired from the board after 16 years in that role. During the leadership transition, Deputy Chair Mark Buitenhek will cover the chair’s activities until the board elects a new chair in the coming months, Swift said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release.
International Money Transfer Firm Wise Launches New Savings Product
International money transfer company Wise has launched a new savings product. Launched in the U.K. on Thursday (Dec. 15), the new “Interest” product lets Wise Assets customers in the U.K. earn interest on their pounds, euros and dollars. The annual variable yields are 3.29% on USD balances, 2.52% on GBP balances and 0.88% on EUR balances, Wise said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS.
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
New SCA Rules to Reduce Friction in Open Banking Payments
Changes to strong customer authentication (SCA) rules in Europe are aiming to reduce customer friction. In the EU, the European Banking Authority (EBA) has updated its regulatory technical standards (RTS) to extend the 90-day “reauthentication rule” to 180 days. Under the EU’s old RTS, customers needed to reconsent...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Better, Faster Digital Identification a Must-Have for Consumers, Regulators
Authorized push payment (APP) fraud, identity theft, synthetic account fraud and first-party misuse are all growing problems for many industries and countries. In the United Kingdom, financial loss from APP scams, which involve fraudsters deceiving individuals into sending payments to bank accounts that the fraudsters control, increased 39% year over year in 2021. For the first time, APP overtook credit card fraud in terms of the most money stolen, with cases skyrocketing 71% through the first half of last year.
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
55% of Trucking-Transport Firms Say Accounts Payable Innovation Is Important
The great digital shift demands that trucking-transport firms update and modernize their accounts payable processes. Simply put, the paper-based and manual AP processes that have been stubbornly entrenched in transport and logistics have introduced pain points that are exacerbated with swelling payments volumes. In the report “AP Automation: Transportation Companies...
Report: Chime Tried Two Times to Buy EWA DailyPay
Chime reportedly offered two deals to buy DailyPay but neither was accepted. The FinTech offered as much as $2 billion for the startup, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 15). Chime spent much of the year trying to make a deal — offering $1.6 billion in May and $2 billion in...
Retail Sales Data Helps Send FinTech IPO Index 3.5% Lower
Stocks, including those of the FinTech IPO Index, slumped as retail sales data disappointed. As PYMNTS reported Thursday (Dec. 15), retail sales in November declined 0.6% over October’s levels. Holiday spending has proven no panacea here, and other macro data points helped underscore the fact that inflation is not...
75% of Small Businesses Dissatisfied With Cross-Border Payment Solutions
International transactions for small businesses should be as easy to clinch as domestic sales. The rise of digitally powered businesses has opened new possibilities for innovative retailers and platforms. Beyond eCommerce, international business overall has benefited. Local entrepreneurs may now develop a clientele around the globe as easily as they can within their own cities. As streamlined digital payments simplify cross-border transactions, many entrepreneurs are expanding their focus to include international deals along with domestic ventures.
Digital Healthcare Goes Omnichannel With 118 Million US Consumers
Each month in 2022, an average of 100 million consumers attended telehealth appointments, while 118 million consumers logged online to schedule more appointments, check test results and make healthcare payments. And that is only the beginning. “How Digital Has Changed The Consumer Healthcare Experience And Expectations,” a PYMNTS and CareCredit...
