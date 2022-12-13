Read full article on original website
Las Vegas man accused of 3rd DUI found asleep in car after driving in circles: police
Las Vegas Metro police officers said a man accused of his third DUI was driving around in circles in a hotel parking lot before officers found him asleep. Though charged with his second DUI in months, he was out of custody as of Friday, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic violence charges
Police arrested a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit on multiple charges of domestic violence
Las Vegas police: Man, 21, drove nearly 100 mph before hitting pole, block wall in deadly suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence before driving onto the wrong side of the road and causing a crash that killed his passenger was also driving nearly 100 mph, according to Las Vegas police. Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, is facing charges of DUI, […]
Las Vegas teenager faces 70 charges in robbery spree, posted photo on Instagram with stolen car: police
A Las Vegas teenager faces 70 charges connected with a string of store robberies and a carjacking, where he later posted a photo of the stolen car on Instagram, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Police looking for suspect in northeast Las Vegas valley robbery
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 In the 4100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.
Home invasion suspect held victim captive for 8 hours before robbing him, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges for allegedly invading an elderly man’s home and kidnapping him for hours - even showering in the apartment - before running off with the man’s belongings, according to authorities. Nathan Maynard, 33, is charged with domestic...
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
Vigil to be held for 2 toddlers killed in suspected North Las Vegas DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memorial continues to grow at the crash site on Lone Mountain Road and North Scott Robinson Boulevard. One neighbor has arranged a candlelight service to raise awareness about car seat safety and remember the lives of two little girls. The crash happened on Sunday.
NCSO: Man shot while committing home invasion in Pahrump
A man was shot while attempting to break into a home in Pahrump on Thursday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of destroying private property in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property. The suspect is accused of destroying and taking property on Dec. 2 around 4:30 a.m. near Town Center and Anasazi drives. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective […]
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Video captures delivery driver held at gunpoint, robbed in southwest Las Vegas
UPDATE (Dec. 15) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday night. The two suspects were identified by police as Ricardo Atkins and Deiondre Peterson. According to Las Vegas police, both Atkins and Peterson...
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police release more photos of casino robbery suspect as search continues 1 month later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released additional photos Wednesday morning of a suspect accused of robbing a Las Vegas valley casino as their search continues one month after the crime was committed. The suspect is accused of robbing the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on Nov. 16 around 6:30 p.m. and threatening to kill a […]
LVMPD investigating homicide near Fuchsia Vine Court
Police say the homicide happened at apartments located at the 4800 block of Fuchsia Vine Court Thursday night. A media briefing is set to occur at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court. Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder...
North Las Vegas Police search for 12-year-old boy last seen Dec. 13
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his home. Joseph Thorns was last seen on Dec. 13 near the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard (near Bruce Street). He is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs […]
Suspect robs casino cage in Henderson, apparently unarmed, before driving away: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of robbing a casino cage at Green Valley Ranch Resort and evading police, officers said Tuesday afternoon. Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, the suspect, described as a Black male adult, entered the casino and demanded cash from a cage employee, Henderson police said. “The suspect did […]
Las Vegas police locate previously missing teen
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Lidia Chavez-Flores, 15, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 8200 block of Creek...
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
