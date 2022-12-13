ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Third suspect in Summerlin shooting arrested; others plead guilty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The third of three suspects involved in a shooting in September that left two people injured has been arrested, while the other two suspects have pleaded guilty in court. Haley Ferree, 19, is charged with conspiring to commit murder and five counts of attempted murder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing teen

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. According to police, Lidia Chavez-Flores, 15, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 8200 block of Creek...
LAS VEGAS, NV

