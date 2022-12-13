US oil and gas explorers and producers have not only recovered financially from the pandemic-related downturn, but their financial standing has surpassed pre-COVID levels. The Energy Information Administration reported that third-quarter results for 50 E&P companies showed they used improved cash flow from operations to increase capital expenditures and grow shareholder returns. The report suggests capital expenditures could increase 35% compared to 2021 due to more drilling and increased drilling costs related to supply chain restraints.

