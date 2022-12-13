Read full article on original website
Accenture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Accenture PLC (ACN) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.97 billion. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.08. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
Trip.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGHAI (AP) _ Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Wednesday reported profit of $37 million in its third quarter. The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share. The travel services company...
Adobe, Maxar rise; Krispy Kreme, Sunrun fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Adobe Inc., up $9.83 to $338.54. The software company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts. United States Steel Corp., up $1.36 to $25. The steel maker's fourth-quarter earnings forecast surpassed analysts' expectations. Krispy Kreme Inc., down $1.56 to $11.74.
EIA: E&P finances surpass pre-pandemic levels
US oil and gas explorers and producers have not only recovered financially from the pandemic-related downturn, but their financial standing has surpassed pre-COVID levels. The Energy Information Administration reported that third-quarter results for 50 E&P companies showed they used improved cash flow from operations to increase capital expenditures and grow shareholder returns. The report suggests capital expenditures could increase 35% compared to 2021 due to more drilling and increased drilling costs related to supply chain restraints.
Conversion of CT companies to employee ownership grows
The graying of the baby boom generation is leading to an increase in the number of privately held companies transitioning to ownership by workers, according to banks that specializes in setting up employee stock ownership plans and advocacy organizations. Greg Facchiano, vice president of government relations and public affairs for...
U.S. retail sales drop most in 11 months, missing estimates
U.S. retail sales fell in November by the most in nearly a year, reflecting softness in a range of categories that suggest some easing in Americans' demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases dropped 0.6% last month after rising 1.3% in October, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales were down 0.2%. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation.
