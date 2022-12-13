ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, an Evansville Olympian taking home more hardware. Lilly King placed second in the 200 meter breaststroke at the FINA world swimming championships. A division chief for an Evansville fire department lost his home and dogs in a fire. Now, his fellow firefighters are working...
Owensville woman celebrates 104th birthday

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State woman celebrated another birthday as part of the century club. Maybelle Casebier celebrated her 104th birthday at Transcendent Healthcare on Thursday. The celebration included polka music, cake and pictures of Casebier’s youth. Her grandson Brett Gardner says she entered the workforce during World...
Salvation Army preps for Toy Town event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Preparation for Toy Town is underway in Evansville. Members of the Salvation Army are organizing toys and decorating Toy Town at Washington Square Mall for the near thousand families who will make their way there next week. Each family can take home age appropriate toys, books,...
‘Sensory Friendly Santa’ event moves to a new date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Sensory Friendly Santa” has been moved from Saturday to December 23. Since the event required reservations and if the date doesn’t work for you, you can cancel. If the date still works, your reservation is good for that new date.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers prepare for final weekend before holiday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, folks at the Eastland Mall were prepping for a busy last weekend before Christmas. Sean Ferguson, the mall’s marketing director, said that the Saturday before the holiday is usually treated like Black Friday because of the high number of customers. Guests said that...
Henderson Co. Gentlemen’s Club hosts community hygiene drive

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One local organization is helping families get through the holiday season with a hygiene drive. The Henderson County Gentlemen’s Club is a fairly new organization created by a group of 63 high school boys. The hygiene drive was held at South Heights Elementary on Thursday.
Early Sun, Scattered Flurries

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny early then becoming cloudy to mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps only climb into the upper 30s. There is a small chance for patchy light rain and flurries late this afternoon. Wind chills in the upper 20s will make it feel colder. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered flurries as lows drop into the mid-20s.
Daviess Co. Fiscal Court honors long-time officials soon to leave office

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court officials were celebrated for their accomplishments during their meeting on Thursday. Judge Executive Al Mattingly and Commissioners George Wathen and Mike Koger are moving on from local politics. Mattingly served the community for 12 years. He was given a public servant award by state representatives.
Downtown Optimist Club gives $26K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of more dollars are on the way to Evansville nonprofits. The Downtown Optimist Club handed out checks to 26 different organizations that help children. Each received $1,000. Easterseals, Evansville Museum, and Little Lambs are a few of those. Downtown Optimist Club President Ken Dennis says...
Fast-paced Owensboro boys basketball embracing up-tempo style

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With high school basketball underway in the Bluegrass State, the Owensboro boys basketball team has come out of the gates hot to open regular season play. Through seven games, Owensboro (5-2) is off to an impressive start to its season, including a wild 77-74 win over...
Daviess Co. officials swore into office in Wednesday ceremony

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Newly elected officials in Daviess County were sworn into office on Wednesday afternoon. At the Daviess County Fiscal Court on Wednesday, Judge Tom Castlen administered the oath of office for new Judge/Executive Charlie Castlen, County Commissioners Janie Marksberry, Larry Conder and Chris Castlen, Sheriff Brad Youngman and several others.
Owensboro High School student chosen for U.S. Senate Youth Program

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School junior David Daniel was selected to be part of a 104-student delegation of the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) on Thursday. Daniel, along with a senior from Boone County, Kentucky, will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study from...
Feed Evansville community food share held at Hartke Pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Feed Evansville hosted a community food share event from on Thursday. Over 400 cars could be seen in the distance, all the way back to the Lloyd Expressway before boxes were loaded into people’s vehicles at noon. Food boxes included cans of corn, green beans and peas, as well as a box of stuffing, chicken broth, bread and squash.
Mesker Park Zoo birds going back inside due to Avian Flu case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo officials announce their birds are going back indoors due to HPAI detections in Gibson and Daviess counties. According to a Facebook post, the zoo has decided to close Amazonia to visitors due to the close proximity of the cases. They say the birds...
On Alert for bitter cold and possible accumulating snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold sunshine for Friday as highs climbed into the upper 30s. Clearing for Saturday morning with lows in the middle 20s. Partly sunny during the day with a high of 33. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 33. Next week starts out with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 30s to lower 40s. A powerful cold front packing bitter cold air will head toward the Tri-State by mid week. A wintry mix or snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday with accumulations possible. Bitter cold air behind the front will push lows into the single digits by Friday morning with highs in the teens to near 20.
VCSO confirms crash on Old Princeton Road turns fatal

