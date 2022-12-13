ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Lakota Nation Invitational brings unique energy to Rapid City area

By John Hult
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBtV9_0jhQPow200

Lower Brule boys basketball coach Brian LaRoche gives pointers to his team during a timeout at a game against Marty Indian School on Dec. 10, 2022, in Marty. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)

Ask Sage Brings Plenty what basketball means to Marty Indian School, and the boys varsity coach will give you a blunt answer.

“If we did not have a basketball program, I don’t know if we’d have enough kids to have class,” said Brings Plenty, who also serves as the school resource officer. “I keep track of attendance rates and things like that, and everything shot up these last few weeks.”

Brings Plenty’s players “live and die in the gym” alongside the teammates who double as relatives or lifelong childhood friends. The game is an escape from stressors and poverty and trauma that touch so many of the players’ lives.

Basketball is an escape for reservations and schools with a wealth of Native talent across South Dakota, which have produced legendary players like SuAnne Big Crow and perennial powerhouse competitors like White River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcNLr_0jhQPow200

Marty Indian School junior Greg Zephier runs toward the basket during a varsity boys game against Lower Brule on Dec. 10, 2022, in Marty. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)

Brings Plenty and his Marty Braves were among the thousands of coaches, students, parents and visitors to walk through the doors of The Monument events center in Rapid City this week for the 45th iteration of a basketball tournament unlike any other in the state of South Dakota, and perhaps the country: the Lakota Nation Invitational, or LNI.

The Braves and Lady Braves each won their brackets last year, and Brings Plenty has high hopes for his team, whose varsity roster is full of kids who’ve played together since early childhood.

“It’s a place for Native kids to showcase their talents,” Brings Plenty said. “A lot of times they don’t get the coverage or the opportunities to showcase their talents that other schools might.”

At LNI, the “ball is life” attitude that permeates South Dakota’s Native American communities manifests as a five day, wall-to-wall celebration of not just the sport, but the vibrancy of the art and culture of South Dakota’s original residents.

The tournament includes basketball and wrestling, but also archery, the Lakota game of handball, a Lakota language competition, an art show, chess tournament, slam poetry presentations, and this year, an esports symposium.

For many attendees, LNI is more important than the state tournament.

“Every reservation is involved, and we know every reservation takes a lot of pride in their teams,” said Chuck Miller, president of the LNI Board of Directors and the athletics director for Todd County. “I just think the atmosphere it produces kind of puts you into a special place.”

Humble beginnings

LNI began more than four decades ago with an eight-team tournament in Pine Ridge. This week’s LNI will have 24 boys and 24 girls teams for the marquee basketball tournament, but that portion of the event is only the most well-known part of a community gathering that’s become a focal point for more than school activities.

Tribal organizations schedule training workshops for adults to coincide with LNI, for example.

“That’s considered a part of LNI, even though it doesn’t involve the kids. That’s how important LNI has become,” Miller said. “People want to be involved with this.”

The range of events has always struck Daniel Swartos, executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Lower Brule freshman Brilyn LaRoche shoots a layup during a game against Marty Indian School on Dec. 10, 2022, in Marty. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)

“I’ll never forget my first time going to it. My jaw was on the floor almost the whole time, from the logistics alone,” said Swartos. “Every square inch of that facility is being used for something.”

The basketball games that formed LNI’s beginnings remain its focal point.

Some teams from LNI are almost certain to show up in the state basketball tournament, Swartos said. The boys varsity squad out of Lower Brule, Marty Indian School’s opponents for a Dec. 10 doubleheader in Marty, were state runners-up last year. White River is also a team to beat.

By the time the final games kick off, Swartos said, there’s an electricity in The Monument that rivals any event in South Dakota.

“The championships at LNI are right up there with the state championships in terms of atmosphere,” Swartos said.

‘They get to be themselves’

Some non-Native schools compete at LNI, but the event has special significance for South Dakota’s nine tribal nations.

Brian LaRoche has coached the Lower Brule Sioux boys since 2004. LNI was started in part because four decades ago, non-Native schools weren’t always willing to play schools like Lower Brule. Sometimes it’s still a struggle to fill out a schedule, LaRoche said. Fans from white-majority schools like to watch teams raised on the run-and-gun style of “rez ball,” he said, but there’s a feeling of otherness at typical tournaments.

At LNI, LaRoche said, “They get to be themselves.”

“Growing up on the reservation, it’s different from the outside world,” LaRoche said. “They don’t get judged at LNI.”

Lower Brule Senior Gavin Thigh is always ready to play, but the fans and family members make LNI crowds different.

“You get to play against your own people, that makes it more fun,” Thigh said. “It’s great to see Native teams go at each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wU9C_0jhQPow200

Marty Indian School senior Alanzo Young poses with Assistant Boys Basketball Coach Angelo Zephier. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)

Marty Senior Alanzo Young has gone to LNI since childhood. Early on, he accompanied his father, who sold blankets as a vendor. Then, he’d duck out from the blanket booth to watch games. Now, he’s primed for his second trip to the tournament as a player.

Then and now, on and off the court, LNI felt like an oversized family gathering.

“It’s kind of like a holiday for Natives,” said Young.

It’s also a celebration of positivity for kids who use the basketball season as a bulwark against negative peer pressure at home. Basketball is important for Lower Brule senior Courtney Traversie and her teammates because it focuses their attention on competition.

“Basketball is the main thing that keeps us away from all the bad stuff like drinking or smoking,” said Traversie.

Building a future

Traversie’s explanation of basketball’s importance could be an understatement.

Ten of the players on last year’s LNI squad had lost a parent at some point in their lives, said Lower Brule Superintendent Lance Witte, and up to 75% of the students in the district have struggled with homelessness.

The motivational strength of sporting programs to resist negative coping mechanisms is nearly as important to the school district as academics, Witte said, because it has to be.

“You want it to be about the education and it is, but it also has to be about the sports programs,” Witte said.

Witte was among the organizers of the All Nations Football Conference as a way to generate interest in football in Indian Country. The Native schools that fielded teams before the launch of All Nations in 2018 so often found themselves pitted against powerhouse schools like Dakota Valley and “just weren’t very competitive,” Witte said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4K3z_0jhQPow200

Fans react during a basketball game between Marty Indian School and Lower Brule on Dec. 10, 2022, in Marty. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)

“When we started All Nations, participation went way up,” he said.

It remains to be seen if the effort will put football on the same path to the kind of steady growth in interest and excitement that has made LNI what it is today. What is clear is that the seed planted 45 years ago for basketball has grown into one of the most anticipated and impactful events of the year for high school students and the city that plays host.

Tourism organization Visit Rapid City recently partnered with LNI to quantify the economic impact, according to Stacie Granum, the group’s chief strategy officer. They’re working with Monument staff to tally visitors, and will pull together that information with other data sources to set a benchmark.

“We know this event has a big economic impact on this community and hope to provide data that helps to show just how much,” Granum wrote in an email. “This event has a big impact on the community, but also on the kids and families that are part of it.”

It’s an impact that comes home, according to Brings Plenty. Kids who don’t play basketball still watch the games and come home with hoop dreams of their own.

That’s a huge payoff for coaches and educators.

“Seeing how big basketball is at LNI, it really pushes these kids to try it out,” Brings Plenty said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Lakota Nation Invitational brings unique energy to Rapid City area appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight .

Comments / 0

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth.  The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘Treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised for most of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the winter storm enters its fifth day, no travel is advised due to blowing snow and slippery conditions on most South Dakota roads. At 3 p.m. CT/2 p.m. MT, I-90 opened from Rapid City to the Wyoming border. DOT officials said I-90 from...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Advocates: South Dakota has ‘counterproductive’ approach to drug use by mothers

Abbey Steele found herself facing a felony drug ingestion charge in 2021, based on a urine test collected after she gave birth to her first child. Steele was among two dozen mothers whose maternity ward drug test sparked a call to the Rapid City Police Department in 2021.  The RCPD has collected the metric since […] The post Advocates: South Dakota has ‘counterproductive’ approach to drug use by mothers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man stranded for days in winter storm rescued by Pennington County responders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Search and Rescue reports a snowcat helped rescue a man stranded in his car for days in the winter storm. According to their Facebook post, the man left to gather firewood earlier this week when his car became stuck. Poor cell service prevented the man from reaching anyone by phone. The man stayed warm in his car until it ran out of gas Wednesday morning. The man had been reported missing until he was finally able to get a signal and sent a short text asking for help before his battery died.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

More accumulating snow for the northern Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers will continue overnight. They’ll be scattered across much of KOTA Territory with the most consistent snowfall continuing over the northern Black Hills. The highest snow totals are coming from the northern hills where two to three feet of snow, or higher, have...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek

Critics of a city’s decision to release treated wastewater into a scenic and historic Black Hills creek say it could pollute the water and is being done without sufficient input from affected residents. The city of Custer is upgrading its wastewater treatment system because of projected population growth and maintenance problems with the current system. […] The post Landowners feel sidelined as Custer plans wastewater discharge into French Creek appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood sees 23 inches of snow; no travel advised in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 has reopened from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line but the rest of the interstate remains closed west of Mitchell as of Wednesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s road conditions map shows that the majority of western South Dakota...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Snow, wind force I-90 closure, Spearfish no travel allowed alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The constant wind whipping up drifts and continued snow in the Northern Hills causes roads to close again. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The interstate is still closed from exit 67 to Mitchell. The Interstate closures are expected to remain overnight and until wind and snow subside to a point drifted snow can be cleared and the highway section maintained.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Too much heavy snow, wind for Terry Peak ski lodge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak Lodge, a ski lodge, in the northern Black Hills said it was closed Thursday, Dec. 15. A news release says the closure was because of heavy snow and high winds. Terry Peak said it has received 56 inches to 62 inches in the past 72 hours.
DEADWOOD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pennington County Sheriffs say ‘stay home if possible’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pennington County Sheriffs say almost all secondary roads in the central region of the state are impassible, sharing a video of the dangerous conditions. The Pennington County Sheriffs are asking residents to stay home if possible, as the winter storm has created...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City resumes trash collection

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City landfill reopened and Rapid City Solid Waste Division (RCSWD) resumed trash collection on Thursday. RCSWD said they will start with collecting Tuesday’s routes on Thursday morning. They said they will not be collecting recycling this week to allow them to catch...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Roads closed, school called off again

SPEARFISH — The blizzard hitting South Dakota today has prompted the state to close large parts of Interstate 90 and some schools to already cancel classes Wednesday. The Spearfish School District will not hold classes Wednesday. Other schools have yet to notify the public on their decisions.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dangerous driving conditions in western SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. There is a no travel advisory in place in Spearfish. Roads around Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Cold, snowy, windy conditions continue into this afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Much of the area is under a no travel advisory, while I-90 in some locations will continue to remain closed until further notice. You can head over to South Dakota 511 for current road conditions. As of this morning The Rapid City area, Hermosa Foothills, Central...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota Searchlight

Pierre, SD
314
Followers
147
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

We use our journalistic searchlight to illuminate critical issues facing South Dakota, dissect the decisions made by state leaders, and explain the consequences of their policies and the role of politics on South Dakotans. We publish news and commentary that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, insight and civility. There is no charge to access our content, or to subscribe to our email newsletter. We invite and publish guest commentary that contributes to productive public discourse and adheres to our editorial policies. South Dakota Searchlight launched in 2022. We’re an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The staff of the Searchlight retains full editorial independence.

 https://southdakotasearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy