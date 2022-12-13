ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Companies are too quick to lay off employees in a recession, one entrepreneur says. Instead, they should focus on retaining valuable 'human capital.'

By Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN3j6_0jhQPUEO00

BI Graphics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHm85_0jhQPUEO00
Ryan Niddel, a serial entrepreneur, is the CEO of South Sea Ventures.

Courtesy of Ryan Niddel

  • About 20% of layoffs and discharges in the US in October were at the country's smallest businesses.
  • Ryan Niddel, a serial entrepreneur, argued that layoffs aren't always a quick fix for companies.
  • Instead, he said, business owners should look at other ways to cut costs.
  • This article is part of Talent Insider , a series containing expert advice to help small business owners tackle a range of hiring challenges.

This year, as the US economy has prepared for a recession , at least 52 major companies have laid off workers , including Meta, BuzzFeed, Amazon, Shopify, and Twitter.

It's not only behemoth companies that are cutting staffers — businesses with fewer than 10 employees represented about 20% of layoffs and discharges in the US in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

But Ryan Niddel, a serial entrepreneur and growth specialist, argued that layoffs aren't always a quick fix for a company facing uncertainty.

"Human capital is something that a lot of entrepreneurs are too quick to get rid of," he said.

Here's why small-business owners should be cautious to cut staff — and other areas where they can downsize instead.

Loyalty can be an economic advantage

Amid a worker shortage , many small businesses have had difficulty filling open positions . Richard Bliss, a finance professor at Babson College, said a recession could abate that problem.

"If most of their need for people is driven by growth, and if the recession impairs that, then the demand for people is going to be less," he told Insider.

While analysts think an economic downturn next year would probably be different from the brief pandemic recession of 2020 , Bliss said there could be some parallels.

"During COVID, a lot of small-business owners didn't lay off at the pace that larger companies did," Bliss said. He attributed that outcome to the closer relationships business owners have with their employees. "It's more of a family environment," he added.

Bliss said it also makes more economic sense to keep the workers you have. Laying off employees might help a company in the short term, but over time many business owners realize it's more difficult to maintain company culture and expensive to rehire.

"They understand that there's a bigger cost to laying off and rehiring," he said. "The culture of the company is critical, especially if it's a company of five or seven people."

Niddel said founders who keep employees during an economic downturn could reap the benefits later. "Those people will become incredibly loyal if they realize they still have a place to land," he said.

There are other places to cut costs first

Lowering expenses can be a necessary step in hedging your business, but Niddel suggested entrepreneurs consider other categories before payroll.

"There are so many ways to keep driving things forward versus just arbitrarily cutting staff," he said.

To start, analyze recurring expenses such as subscriptions, software, and utilities to determine what's a necessity and what's a luxury. If you can't close your accounts, try to negotiate lower rates with your vendors — for example, landlords may be willing to defer your rent.

Niddel also recommended hiring a third-party auditor, especially for a young startup. "It's a great way to catch things that you might not know to look at," he said. "There could be small amounts of money leaking out in places you didn't even know to look."

Consider pay cuts before layoffs

Niddel said that if your company has made all other possible cuts and still can't afford payroll, salary cuts are another option.

"If they've been a part of the company, they might be willing to take a reduction in compensation if they need to," he said.

Cate Luzio , the founder of Luminary, learned this when she faced an 80% drop in memberships in her network platform at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she was honest with her employees about the company's finances and gave them a choice between layoffs, furloughs, or pay cuts of 20% — and they all chose the latter.

But Niddel said it's not enough to ask employees to take a pay cut if the founder isn't doing so as well. For example, Luzio and her chief operating officer took larger pay cuts than the rest of the staff.

At the end of the day, employees appreciate transparency. A Luminary staff member previously told Insider that she was content taking the pay cut if it meant continuing her career in a work environment where she felt valued.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Emily Hanners-Zulliger
3d ago

Whoever came up with the term human capital is disgusting. My life is valuable way beyond money, or to be traded like a stock option on wall street. People get laid off quickly because it's expensive to keep up a sinking ship with all the passengers though. People come up with ideas that are not really necessary things in life, but are "extras". I do agree within a company there are too many people to begin with, and more people should know how to do at least their job and someone else's to grow as a person. That's why I love working at a startup. I don't sit around all day twiddling my thumbs.

Reply
3
Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Business Insider

Business Insider

779K+
Followers
46K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy