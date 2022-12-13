ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Comments / 0

Related
fortatkinsononline.com

Clifford A. Sorenson

Clifford A. Sorenson, 99, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Cliff was born on September 19, 1923 in Keene, North Dakota, son of the late Severin and Marie (Fevig) Sorenson. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during WWII. On March 25,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
OAK CREEK, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Michael J. Krebs Sr.

Michael J. Krebs Sr., 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Mike was born on June 4, 1942 in Whitewater, son of the late William and Ella (Luebke) Krebs Sr. On June 27, 1959 he married the love of his life, LaVern Raddatz at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

2 dead following Janesville home fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
JANESVILLE, WI
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Waunakee veterinarian accused of abusing multiple animals at clinic

The food closet program models a similar one started by UW Health. St. Olaf’s Parish worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault allegations. A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two charges related to child sex allegations. Watertown school district...
WAUNAKEE, WI
WIFR

All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March

Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
WAUSAU, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton stores ace SPD alcohol check

For the most part, Stoughton establishments that sell alcohol were successful in the latest round of compliance checks for underage sales. According to a Thursday, Dec. 15 joint news release, on Saturday Dec. 10, Stoughton Police, in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition (SWC), conducted alcohol compliance checks at 20 licensed establishments, with all but one recognizing the customer was underage and refusing to sell. One establishment completed the sale and was issued citations and fines for serving alcohol to an underage person.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Snowstorm causes power outages, hours of shoveling in southern Wisconsin

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Homeowners dealt with power outages, fallen power lines and tree branches after a snowstorm blew through Sauk County overnight Thursday. Overnight power outages were fixed by daylight for Baraboo resident Mike Pilarczyk, but the heavy snow wasn’t going to shovel itself. “I’m already tired of...
SAUK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy