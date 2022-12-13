Read full article on original website
Waukesha couple build ultimate Christmas village
A Waukesha couple's Christmas village puts all other displays to rest. In reality, it's more of a Christmas city.
Waukesha students get early Christmas presents from Carroll University
Sharp has partnered with Kohl's, Carroll University and Quad to give 80 truly deserving students a very special holiday experience.
fortatkinsononline.com
Clifford A. Sorenson
Clifford A. Sorenson, 99, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home. Cliff was born on September 19, 1923 in Keene, North Dakota, son of the late Severin and Marie (Fevig) Sorenson. In 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during WWII. On March 25,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New owners at Silver Lake Country Inn on Peters Drive in Town of West Bend
West Bend, WI – There are new owners in place at Silver Lake Country Inn, 5602 Peters Drive in the town of West Bend and have no fear, their game plan is to “not change a thing.”. Bill Driscoll and Ann Pfeffer are the new owners along with...
On Milwaukee
Holiday hidden gem: Erv's Mug
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Erv's Mug is typically filled to the brim – but come holiday season, it’s practically overflowing. Even if you didn’t know about...
fortatkinsononline.com
Michael J. Krebs Sr.
Michael J. Krebs Sr., 80, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Mike was born on June 4, 1942 in Whitewater, son of the late William and Ella (Luebke) Krebs Sr. On June 27, 1959 he married the love of his life, LaVern Raddatz at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
High cost of homemade Christmas cookies a boon for Machesney Park bakery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays typically mark the peak of the baking season when thousands of Stateline residents turn out dozens of Christmas cookies to celebrate. This year will certainly be no different in terms of the amount cookies baked. But, because prices of the ingredients that go into those cookies have skyrocketed, locals […]
nbc15.com
2 dead following Janesville home fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have died after a home fire in Janesville, city officials stated Friday. Members of the Janesville Fire Department and Police Department arrived just before 1:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for reports of a fire and individuals trapped inside. Crews reported...
Madison family lucky to be alive after kitchen fire, officials say
The Madison Fire Department says a child playing with a stove may have started a kitchen fire on the city's north side earlier this week.
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
nbc15.com
Waunakee veterinarian accused of abusing multiple animals at clinic
The food closet program models a similar one started by UW Health. St. Olaf’s Parish worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault allegations. A religious brother who has worked in the Diocese of Madison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two charges related to child sex allegations. Watertown school district...
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of its upper-level store, owners of Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing as well. “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes,” a post on social media reads. The store announces that they will...
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
OSF HealthCare ceasing LifeFlight air ambulance services in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony will no longer fly its emergency air ambulance helicopter from its Rockford hangar. The hospital said Friday it would be discontinuing the use of its LifeFlight hangar at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. The hospital said over the next several months, it will be “exploring options” to secure […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March
Wioletta’s Polish Market opened in March with the goal of bringing Milwaukee’s south side a taste of Poland – And they’ve been very successful in achieving that. Brian Kramp is with the couple who makes their customers feel like they’re entering a home rather than a store.
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton stores ace SPD alcohol check
For the most part, Stoughton establishments that sell alcohol were successful in the latest round of compliance checks for underage sales. According to a Thursday, Dec. 15 joint news release, on Saturday Dec. 10, Stoughton Police, in partnership with the Stoughton Wellness Coalition (SWC), conducted alcohol compliance checks at 20 licensed establishments, with all but one recognizing the customer was underage and refusing to sell. One establishment completed the sale and was issued citations and fines for serving alcohol to an underage person.
nbc15.com
Snowstorm causes power outages, hours of shoveling in southern Wisconsin
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Homeowners dealt with power outages, fallen power lines and tree branches after a snowstorm blew through Sauk County overnight Thursday. Overnight power outages were fixed by daylight for Baraboo resident Mike Pilarczyk, but the heavy snow wasn’t going to shovel itself. “I’m already tired of...
