wymt.com
London funeral home hosts candlelight service for mourning families
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members went into the Bowling Funeral Home with heavy hearts. “We’ve had a lot of friends this year that are here tonight for their families, and my husband passed three years ago,” Faye Nantz, who attended the gathering, said. With some hot cider,...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville City ordinance causes issues for planned Homeless Coalition center
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The opening of a new rehab facility in Jessamine County is currently on hold. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is working to open its Center for Growth and Hope in Nicholasville. It would support those experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, and more. 514 North Main St. has...
Lengths of Love: Pulaski County program skates into the holiday season
A recovery center in Pulaski County is skating right into the holiday season.
fox56news.com
Crumbl Cookies opens Nicholasville location
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Nicholasville just got a whole lot sweeter. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. As part of the celebration, customers can get a free chocolate chip cookie. All they have to...
fox56news.com
Lexington animal shelter staff do not recommend pets as Christmas gifts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staff from local animal shelters are reminding the public that gifting pets for the holidays is generally not a good idea. Meghan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society emphasizes that adding a pet to the family is a big decision, and it’s not something that should be decided on a whim. Gifting a pet may result in that person not being in a position to care for it and getting placed back in a shelter will add a lot of stress to the pet.
WKYT 27
Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend. Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
WKYT 27
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
fox56news.com
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 15 and the drawing is set for Feb. 17, 2023.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
WKYT 27
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
fox56news.com
Hospitals in Lexington reaching capacity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – What is happening here in Lexington is happening across the nation. Emergency rooms and ICUs are filling up, and they are filling up fast. Because of that, many hospitals are approaching capacity or are already there. “We have been challenged with having capacity for...
fox56news.com
‘Sharing your beauty with the world’: UK graduate honors her Native American heritage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Thousands of students are gearing up to graduate Friday at The University of Kentucky. Among them is one student who is being recognized for her unique journey to UK, as well as her Native American heritage. Nizjoni McDarment is the daughter of a U.S....
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
fox56news.com
Rates, enforcement hours increase coming for Lexington parking meters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first parking meter rate increase since 2019 and the first enforcement hour change since 2008 is set to hit Lexington in 2023. Starting on Jan. 3, the following rate changes will go into effect:. Areas that are currently $0.50 per hour will increase...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
FireRescue1
Scott County KY Fire Department
Scott County Government is currently accepting applications and resumes for the hiring of an experienced Firefighter/EMT. Seeking individuals to provide for protection of life and property through the suppression and prevention of fires in response to emergency calls. Duties include responding to scenes of fires, disasters, or other emergency incidents; protecting life and property through controlling, extinguishing and preventing fires; providing emergency medical services and care; regularly maintaining firefighting equipment, apparatus, stations and quarters. In emergency situations, performs hazardous tasks requiring strenuous physical exertion for extended periods of time in cramped surroundings, hot and smoky environments with limited visibility and at considerable heights. Work schedule is 24 hours on duty, followed by 48 hours off duty.
fox56news.com
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. The family of Elaina Mammen set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. The campaign has surpassed $11,000. “This is also a reminder to please hold your family...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
