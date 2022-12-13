The Detroit Lions’ defense still has quite a way to go before they can be considered a Super Bowl-caliber unit, but, that being said, they have most definitely come a long way since Week 1. The defense’s next test comes on Sunday afternoon when the Lions travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. With a victory, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and their NFL playoff hopes will remain very much alive. A loss could end up proving to be a nail in their coffin. Here is what we think the Lions starting defense will look like on Sunday against the Jets.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO