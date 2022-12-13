Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
Dan Campbell hands out game ball following Detroit Lions win vs. Jets
The Detroit Lions needed to find a way to get a victory on Sunday against the New York Jets, and they were able to do exactly that, though it was not easy. Late in the game, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a clutch play on 4th & inches that ended up winning them the game. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he revealed to who he gave a game ball in the Lions’ locker room.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers point spread released
Sunday afternoon, Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium and took care of business by defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20 to 17. It was a tough game for the Lions, as they did not score their first offensive touchdown of the game until just after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes are very alive. Up Next for the Lions is a road matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers point spread has been released.
How the Detroit Lions could clinch a home playoff game in 2022
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, just about everybody believed that the Detroit Lions would take a big jump from a season ago when they finished with a 3-13-1 overall record. Unfortunately, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and they have since had to battle back to get into playoff contention. That being said, they have done exactly that, and they are sick still in the playoff hunt. But could the Lions actually end up hosting a home NFL playoff game? They are going to need an epic choke job to help them out, but it is definitely possible!
5 Red Wings That Need To Step Up Immediately.
The Detroit Red Wings have been struggling as of late and that continued Saturday after they lost to the Ottawa Senators 6-3. That loss was the Red Wings’ fifth straight loss and their eighth loss in their last ten games. This week will be another tough week for the...
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]
OH MY!! With the Detroit Lions trailing the New York Jets with 2:00 remaining in the game, the Lions had the ball 4th & inches from their own 49-yard line. With the game on the line, the Lions once again dialed up a trick play that ended up paying off in a VERY BIG way.
Detroit Lions troll Jets on Twitter following 20-17 win
It was not as easy as they hoped it would be on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the final second ticked off of the clock, the Detroit Lions escaped MetLife Stadium with a 20-17 win. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes are very much alive. Following the game, whoever runs the Lions’ Twitter account decided to rub it in a bit by trolling the Jets with the help of Detroit D.U.S.T.
Breaking news causes Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread to shift
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important for both teams in terms of the NFL playoff picture. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season and increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs. On Friday, breaking news surfaced out of the Jets camp, causing the point spread in the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets game to shift.
Detroit Lions ‘Hell’s Bells’ Playoff Push hype video
Heading into the 2022 season, we predicted that the Detroit Lions would make a run at the NFL Playoffs this season. But after a 1-6 start to their campaign, it looked like it was going to be another long year. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have now won five out of six games and they are within one game of being 7-7 on the season. If they can win today against the New York Jets, the Lions’ playoff chances will increase greatly. Here is a video to get you fired up for today’s big game.
Dan Miller’s call of Detroit Lions’ game-winning 51-yard TD vs. Jets [Video]
Folks, thanks to Randy Charboneau on Twitter, we have Dan Miller‘s radio call of the Detroit Lions‘ game-winning 51-yard touchdown from Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Jets, you saw quite a bit of bad football. Heading into the game, the Lions needed a win to move to 7-7 on the season, and when was said and done, they did just that by defeating the Jets by a score of 20-17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In order to win, the Lions needed a 51-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game.
Predicting the Detroit Lions’ final 3 games of 2022
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions went into the Meadowlands and defeated the New York Jets by a score of 20 to 17 to move to 7-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions’ playoff chances increased from 25% to 42%, according to FiveThirtyEight, and those chances will continue to increase each time the Lions win moving forward. The Lions only have three regular-season games remaining in 2022 and it will be interesting to see how many of those games they win.
Detroit Lions uniform combination unveiled for matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity when they travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and they will put themselves in a position to make a run at the NFL playoffs. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions uniform combination was unveiled for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond takes punt to the house against his former team [Video]
The Detroit Lions are currently taking on the New York Jets, and though they have not scored an offensive touchdown thus far, they do have points on the board, thanks to WR Kalif Raymond. During the first quarter of Sunday’s game, the Lions’ defense forced the Jets to punt from their own endzone, and Raymond took a bad punt 47 yards to the house. This had to feel pretty darn good for Raymond, as he was previously cut by the Jets after he muffed multiple punts for them.
Detroit Lions update game status for 2 players prior to Jets game
In less than 24 hours, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move to .500 on the season when they play a road game against the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and they will keep their playoff hopes alive. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to update the game status for two of their players for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
The Detroit Lions’ defense still has quite a way to go before they can be considered a Super Bowl-caliber unit, but, that being said, they have most definitely come a long way since Week 1. The defense’s next test comes on Sunday afternoon when the Lions travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. With a victory, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and their NFL playoff hopes will remain very much alive. A loss could end up proving to be a nail in their coffin. Here is what we think the Lions starting defense will look like on Sunday against the Jets.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets: How to watch, listen to, and stream
We are already well into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, and on Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to move to .500 on the season when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Field. The Lions will have their work cut out for them as the Jets are 7-6 and still in the AFC playoff hunt. Here is everything you need to know in terms of watching, listening to, and streaming the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Root for a TIE this week!
It’s GAME DAY, and we have your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide ready! Can you believe we are in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season and our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot? Well, considering we predicted it before the season, we are not too surprised. That being said, if the Lions want to get into the playoffs, they are not only going to have to win their remaining four games (probably), but they will also need some help along the way. Here is the Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Week 15!
New York Jets make decision on Quinnen Williams for matchup vs. Lions
Following their big Week 14 win over the then 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff chances increased. In order to earn a playoff berth in the NFC, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, one of the biggest questions heading into the game was whether or not DL Quinnen Williams will play for the Jets. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have made a decision on Williams.
Jared Goff has golden opportunity in road matchup vs. New York Jets
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a trio of draft picks and Jared Goff, most believed that Goff would only be around in the motor city until the Lions could find his replacement. Fast forward to the present, and many are starting to believe that Goff could end up being the Lions’ quarterback of the future. So far this season, Goff has been dominant at home, but very pedestrian while playing away from Ford Field. Goff will have a golden opportunity to put some of those road woes behind him when the Lions play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
