Dan Campbell hands out game ball following Detroit Lions win vs. Jets
The Detroit Lions needed to find a way to get a victory on Sunday against the New York Jets, and they were able to do exactly that, though it was not easy. Late in the game, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a clutch play on 4th & inches that ended up winning them the game. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he revealed to who he gave a game ball in the Lions’ locker room.
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
During the first quarter of the Detroit Lions‘ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in late September, S Tracy Walker suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. Following the game, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it could be an Achilles injury. “We’ll know more in the morning,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t look real good, but, obviously, it’s the ankle area, possibly it could be the Achilles.” The next day, it was reported that Walker had indeed suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick
It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
How Detroit Lions can move into final playoff spot on Christmas Eve
Sunday Night Football is in the books, and though we did not get the tie we told everybody to root for in our Week 15 Detroit Lions Rooting Guide, the Lions are still in a solid position to earn their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly on Christmas Eve, the Lions will hold the final NFC Wild Card spot by the time you tuck yourself into bed for a long winter’s nap.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
Brock Wright scores INSANE TD to give Detroit Lions lead over Jets [Video]
OH MY!! With the Detroit Lions trailing the New York Jets with 2:00 remaining in the game, the Lions had the ball 4th & inches from their own 49-yard line. With the game on the line, the Lions once again dialed up a trick play that ended up paying off in a VERY BIG way.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: 3 Teams you should root for on Saturday
Welcome to a full Saturday of NFL Football and another Detroit Lions Rooting Guide!!! That’s right folks, there are three NFL games scheduled for today, and each one of them (some more than others) should interest fans of the Detroit Lions. Following their win this past Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions are now sitting at 6-7 on the season, and their playoff chances, according to FiveThirtyEight currently sit at 25%. That being said, here is your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Saturday’s games.
Detroit Lions FS Kerby Joseph finishes No. 1 in Pro Bowl voting
The fan voting session for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded, and Detroit Lions rookie Kerby Joseph has come out of nowhere to get the most fan votes for NFC free safeties! As you can see below, Joseph got 104,581 fan votes, which is the most out of any NFC free safety. Now, this does not mean Joseph has already been given a Pro Bowl Games slot, as the fan vote is only 1/3 of the puzzle. 1/3 also goes to the players and 1/3 goes to the coaches. We will find out on Wednesday if Joseph, or any other Lions, get into the first-ever Pro Bowl Games.
How the Detroit Lions could clinch a home playoff game in 2022
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, just about everybody believed that the Detroit Lions would take a big jump from a season ago when they finished with a 3-13-1 overall record. Unfortunately, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and they have since had to battle back to get into playoff contention. That being said, they have done exactly that, and they are sick still in the playoff hunt. But could the Lions actually end up hosting a home NFL playoff game? They are going to need an epic choke job to help them out, but it is definitely possible!
Detroit Lions Game Ball Candidates for critical win over Jets
Who are the Detroit Lions Week 15 Game Ball candidates?Kalif RaymondBrock Wright Romeo OkwaraWinner: Kalif Raymond. After the Detroit Lions Week 15 win over the New York Jets, they have shown they can find different ways to win. Going to the Meadowlands, it was going to be a difficult road game against another up-and-coming team. It was a battle all game as both defenses stifled the opposing offenses. A Lions touchdown in the last two minutes gave them a 3-point lead, and Greg Zuerlein was not close on his 58-yard attempt as time expired. Let’s look at which Lion’s performances could earn a game ball.
Breaking news causes Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread to shift
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important for both teams in terms of the NFL playoff picture. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season and increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs. On Friday, breaking news surfaced out of the Jets camp, causing the point spread in the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets game to shift.
Detroit Lions scratch out their sixth victory in seven games during Week 15 win against Jets
Detroit Lions get HUGE win against Jets!! First quarter: Second Quarter:Third Quarter:Fourth Quarter:. The Detroit Lions took their two-game hot streak on the line when they traveled to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. Jared Goff was looking to continue his winning ways, while the Jets were stuck starting Zach Wilson, whom they’d benched a few weeks prior. They also were without stud interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who was ruled out for the game.
Detroit Lions troll Jets on Twitter following 20-17 win
It was not as easy as they hoped it would be on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the final second ticked off of the clock, the Detroit Lions escaped MetLife Stadium with a 20-17 win. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes are very much alive. Following the game, whoever runs the Lions’ Twitter account decided to rub it in a bit by trolling the Jets with the help of Detroit D.U.S.T.
Dan Miller’s call of Detroit Lions’ game-winning 51-yard TD vs. Jets [Video]
Folks, thanks to Randy Charboneau on Twitter, we have Dan Miller‘s radio call of the Detroit Lions‘ game-winning 51-yard touchdown from Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. If you happened to tune in for Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Jets, you saw quite a bit of bad football. Heading into the game, the Lions needed a win to move to 7-7 on the season, and when was said and done, they did just that by defeating the Jets by a score of 20-17 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. In order to win, the Lions needed a 51-yard touchdown with under two minutes remaining in the game.
Detroit Lions celebrate in locker room following HUGE win over jets [Video]
Don’t look now, but our Detroit Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and they are right smack in the middle of the NFC playoff hunt. In fact, with their win, the Lions’ playoff chances went from 25% to 42% and will continue to grow as the Lions continue to win. In fact, if the Lions win out, they have a 97% chance of making the playoffs. Following Sunday’s HUGE win over the New York Jets, the Lions celebrated in the locker room.
Taylor Decker takes to Twitter, posts message for Detroit Lions’ fans
One thing that we have loved about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker ever since the moment he was drafted is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. No matter what, Decker is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means ticking some people off. On Sunday, Decker and the Lions picked up an absolutely HUGE win over the New York Jets, and following the game, Decker took to Twitter to post a message to his supporters.
Detroit Lions’ playoff odds updated following win over Jets
The Detroit Lions had another important game on Sunday as they hit the road to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Lions badly needed a win as their playoff odds pretty much depended on it. It was not easy, but when all was said and done, the Lions walked away with a HUGE win over the Jets to move to 7-7 on the season. With the win, the Detroit Lions’ playoff odds have increased.
Dan Miller delivers epic speech prior to Detroit Lions win over Vikings [Video]
This past Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity to move it in one game of .500 when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. After all was said and done, the Lions walked away with a 34-23 win to move to 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive, and they will try to the momentum going this coming Sunday against the New York Jets. Prior to the win over the Vikings, Lions play-by-play man Dan Miller delivered an epic speech.
