Investigation Officer

We help to protect patients and improve medical education and practice in the UK by setting standards for students and doctors. We support them in achieving (and exceeding) those standards, and take action when they’re not met.

Our Fitness to Practise directorate is responsible for reviewing and investigating concerns about doctors. As part of that remit, we’re looking for an Investigation Officer to work in our Triage Team. The team examine complaints and concerns we receive that might call a doctor’s fitness to practise into question and decide whether we need to investigate further.

You’ll liaise with doctors, healthcare organisations, members of the public and other teams in the organisation to gather information before making a decision on the need for further investigation. You’ll be operating within the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern our work. It’s a very busy, fast-paced environment, with new concerns being raised with us all the time. You’ll need to have a meticulous, methodical approach to managing your workload, and be able to work flexibly and collaboratively to progress a caseload of enquiries to decision. We’re looking for people who have experience in decision making, who possess strong analytical skills and can review sometimes large volumes of information, and who have the written skills to provide clear and robust decisions.

In return you’ll benefit from being part of an organisation that’s genuinely committed to its people. We offer an attractive salary and benefits package including the opportunity to work flexibly in a hybrid-working role, based both at home and in our Manchester office, as well as a generous annual leave allowance (with the option to buy or sell leave), a defined contribution pension scheme, health screens and exclusive discounts. We are happy to support a range of flexible working options. Flexible working requests will be considered in line with the policy.

You will receive a full induction and training on joining, with ongoing support provided in the role. Current office attendance requirement is minimum 2 days per month (subject to change). You will be required to attend more frequently during induction period.

We value diversity and have made a public commitment to processes and procedures that are fair, objective, transparent and free from discrimination.

The GMC has committed to the Disability Confident employer scheme and supports the requirements of the Disability Confident interview scheme. If you have a disability and meet the essential criteria for this role as outlined in the person specification document, you will be offered an interview.

If you are interested in applying for this role, please submit a CV and a cover letter of no more than 2 pages which demonstrates your reason for applying and a summary of how you can meet the essential skills listed in the job description.

We’re a charity registered in England and Wales (1089278) and Scotland (SC037750).