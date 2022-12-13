TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Respect for Marriage Act was signed Tuesday afternoon by President Biden, and LGBTQIA+ couples are breathing a sigh of relief. 13abc first spoke with Toledo couple John and Thomas Meinecke back in June 2022 when Roe v. Wade was overruled. Back then they said they were worried about their marriage becoming void after abortion rights were turned back over the the states. But after Tuesday’s action they said their worries are over.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO