Related
13abc.com
City leaders discuss allocating funds to assist with abortion access
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -City council on Thursday discussed a proposal that could offset funds for local residents seeking abortion access. Councilmembers discussed allocating funds from its American Rescue Plan Act towards the matter. As of current, the city has received more than $180 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
13abc.com
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
13abc.com
Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
13abc.com
Ohio bill to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls heads to governor’s desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting. State senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night and the House approved it early Thursday morning. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
spectrumnews1.com
State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
13abc.com
Swanton resident pleads guilty to charges relating to Jan. 6
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - One Swanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Jodi Lynn Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
13abc.com
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all going up across the country. So what can you do to try to lower your chances of getting sick? We spoke with a local doctor about the tripledemic and its impact here at home. Dr. Brian Kaminski...
13abc.com
Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law. The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.
13abc.com
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
wcbe.org
Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim
On the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, part of the WCBE Podcast Experience, host Dan Skinner speaks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim, who recently helped pass a medical debt relief plan in Toledo and Lucas County. With inflation and stagnant wages, the poverty rate in Toledo is higher...
WFMJ.com
Abbott plans formula plant in Ohio
Healthcare company Abbott announced on Monday that it has selected a site in Bowling Green, Ohio for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs to northwest Ohio. According to...
13abc.com
Local same-sex couple reacts to Respect for Marriage Act
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Respect for Marriage Act was signed Tuesday afternoon by President Biden, and LGBTQIA+ couples are breathing a sigh of relief. 13abc first spoke with Toledo couple John and Thomas Meinecke back in June 2022 when Roe v. Wade was overruled. Back then they said they were worried about their marriage becoming void after abortion rights were turned back over the the states. But after Tuesday’s action they said their worries are over.
Safety concerns prompt Toledo firefighters to fight many vacant house fires from outside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters did not find bodies inside a Chase Street home when it burned earlier this month because fire crews routinely fight vacant house fires from outside to keep firefighters safe, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said Friday morning. Armstrong scheduled a news conference Friday after...
11 Investigates: Retired Maumee officer claims he had no knowledge of Oath Keepers' anti-government stance before joining
MAUMEE, Ohio — A now-retired Maumee police sergeant told investigators that he was embarrassed by his membership in the anti-government Oath Keepers group and that he received death threats when the news was leaked in early September. Gregory Westrick was placed on administrative leave by the city on Sept....
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
13abc.com
Tips for managing alcohol addiction through the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alcohol tends to be a constant at family gatherings or holiday parties and for those with addiction, it can bring extra stress. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports about 15 million people in the United States are dealing with alcohol addiction. The chances...
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
13abc.com
18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29. According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail. On July 29, Dominick...
