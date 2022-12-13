ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

City leaders discuss allocating funds to assist with abortion access

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -City council on Thursday discussed a proposal that could offset funds for local residents seeking abortion access. Councilmembers discussed allocating funds from its American Rescue Plan Act towards the matter. As of current, the city has received more than $180 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal

TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio bill to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls heads to governor’s desk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting. State senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night and the House approved it early Thursday morning. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Swanton resident pleads guilty to charges relating to Jan. 6

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - One Swanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Jodi Lynn Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all going up across the country. So what can you do to try to lower your chances of getting sick? We spoke with a local doctor about the tripledemic and its impact here at home. Dr. Brian Kaminski...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law. The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim

On the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, part of the WCBE Podcast Experience, host Dan Skinner speaks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim, who recently helped pass a medical debt relief plan in Toledo and Lucas County. With inflation and stagnant wages, the poverty rate in Toledo is higher...
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

Abbott plans formula plant in Ohio

Healthcare company Abbott announced on Monday that it has selected a site in Bowling Green, Ohio for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs to northwest Ohio. According to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Local same-sex couple reacts to Respect for Marriage Act

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Respect for Marriage Act was signed Tuesday afternoon by President Biden, and LGBTQIA+ couples are breathing a sigh of relief. 13abc first spoke with Toledo couple John and Thomas Meinecke back in June 2022 when Roe v. Wade was overruled. Back then they said they were worried about their marriage becoming void after abortion rights were turned back over the the states. But after Tuesday’s action they said their worries are over.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Tips for managing alcohol addiction through the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alcohol tends to be a constant at family gatherings or holiday parties and for those with addiction, it can bring extra stress. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reports about 15 million people in the United States are dealing with alcohol addiction. The chances...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

18-year-old charged with murder in death of TSA alumnus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a TSA alumnus on July 29. According to TPD, 18-year-old Cedrick Belmon was arrested on Dec. 15 and was booked into the Lucas County Jail. On July 29, Dominick...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

