Conway, SC

Warrants: Man charged in deadly Conway shooting fired into home with 2 people inside

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
 6 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting , according to the police department.

Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Gause is accused of firing shots into a home in the 900 block of Forest Loop that had two people inside, according to warrants obtained by News13 on Wednesday.

42-year-old Brandon Robinson died in the shooting, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Gause is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday morning, according to online booking records.

No additional information was immediately available.

blue
5d ago

they'll let him out like they do everybody else and they usually commit another crime that's one of the reasons crime is so high

