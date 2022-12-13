Warrants: Man charged in deadly Conway shooting fired into home with 2 people inside

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting , according to the police department.

Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said.

Gause is accused of firing shots into a home in the 900 block of Forest Loop that had two people inside, according to warrants obtained by News13 on Wednesday.

42-year-old Brandon Robinson died in the shooting, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Gause is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday morning, according to online booking records.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

No additional information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.