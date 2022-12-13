Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mindstate of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly took his own life. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
South Sudan President Wets Himself on Live TV
The president of South Sudan wet himself on live television while at a public event in the north African country on Tuesday, according to videos shared in local media. Salva Kiir Mayardit, 71, was in full view of the cameras at the time of the incident, which reportedly took place at a ceremony for the opening of a new road. A cameraman apparently tried to spare Kiir’s blushes by quickly panning away from the leader as he looked down at his darkening trousers. In the footage, Kiir was sporting his trademark black stetson hat, a look which he adopted after being gifted a stetson by George W. Bush on a visit to the White House in 2006. Kiir has been the president of South Sudan since 2011 following his country’s vote for independence from the north.The president of #SouthSudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, peed himself in public while opening a road project. pic.twitter.com/qDCmkhYBUm— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
KKTV
WATCH: Club Q survivors speak at congressional hearing
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Video courtesy Chris Fisherkeller. Mountain lions spotted on camera in the Estes Park area in December of 2022. Person in wheelchair hit and killed by Colorado deputy vehicle near El Paso County jail. Updated: 12 hours ago. Person in wheelchair hit and killed by...
An Anti-Abortion Group Is Suing a Man for Money His Dead Father Allegedly Donated
In February, an 81-year-old man in Minnesota donated almost $850,000 to an anti-abortion group. The next day, he died by suicide. Now, the group, Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, is suing the man’s son in order to get the money. “He told them he was going to commit suicide....
Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say.
Comments / 5