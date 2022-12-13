Read full article on original website
Busy bar crowd in Bismarck
NEW DATES Gwen Sebastian Live – Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
The latest Blizzard in the Dakotas has caused a change in plans and dates! "A Night To Benefit Harper" has moved to Saturday, January 21, 2023. KEEP READING. North Dakota, we have a chance now with odds GREATER than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
Having snow much fun!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Wednesday was a virtual learning day for students in the Bismarck Mandan area, and probably most of the state. However, when class is done and homework is finished, some kids are finding the time to get outside. When it comes to a snow day, it...
No Wreaths Across America event Saturday at ND Veterans Cemetery, wreath laying planned for Sunday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Organizers behind the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan said there will be no ceremony or wreath laying on Saturday, Dec. 17, due to this week’s weather. The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will place wreaths on...
In Bismarck-A New Beginning Just Ahead At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 has been a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
Trudging through the snow
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many schools, businesses and offices have been closed since the start of the storm this week. While some workers can work from home, there is one crew that is trudging through the snow to get their job done. It’s business as usual for one group of...
Thrift stores cutting down single-use items during the holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holidays are known to be a time to celebrate with gifts, but these gifts come wrapped in waste - ribbons, and paper. Sanford University reports Americans throw away 25 percent more trash during the holiday period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This is around 25 million tons of garbage.
Ministry on the Margins opens its doors to shelter people from the winter storm
And it seems the organization is more than ready for this round of winter storms.
Abandoned cars in snow will be impounded if not claimed
If you can't reach a family member or friend to pull you out, call the Bismarck Police Department immediately.
The Dakota Zoo upkeep during the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rain or shine employees at The Dakota Zoo are essential workers who need to show up to their jobs during the storm. This is the zoo covered in a layer of fresh snow, which means full-time keepers like Jessica Hulem, have some extra work on their hands over the next few days and the addition of a couple of tools they don’t use every day.
Weather Whip with the reporters around Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Travel was so difficult in Bismarck most of our newsroom couldn’t get to work safely. Heeding the warnings of the first responders, we kept many of them at home, with just a few finding safe routes to carefully make the trek. Still, everyone pitched in to show us what the conditions were like.
Hydrant and Gas Meter reminder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are more than 4000 hydrants in the city of Bismarck. Many can be hard to reach due to snow. The city is asking for help clearing snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” one. It helps reduce the time for fire fighters to get water for a fire. The snow should be cleared to the ground level and 3 to 4 feet around it with a clear path to the street.
Plow operators staying persistent during the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As this week’s storm persists, there are many people working behind the scenes to clear the roads, and some are putting in long hours. The weather this week has been a testament to everyone’s endurance, especially those clearing the roads. These cots used by snowplow operators to sleep at work in between shifts show the fortitude of Public Works, who are working during this week’s storm.
Hotel staff steps up during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
Man hurt in stabbing in Bismarck
Gusty winds, coupled with snow, made for a bleak view along Mandan's Sunset Drive Thursdsay night, December 15. In the extreme bottom right, a large Husky checks out conditions before heading back inside after less than a minute.
Hooked on the Outdoors
RIVERDALE – He’s made a difference, had an impact. No question about that. Jason Lee, North Dakota Game and Fish Department North-Central District supervisor, is retiring at the end of this month. He takes more than 31 years of experience in North Dakota fisheries with him. Lee graduated...
Bismarck residents recall the worst blizzard they’ve lived through
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As most North Dakotans prepare for yet another winter storm, we’re looking back at other historic blizzards. The blizzard of 1888 was nicknamed “The Children’s Blizzard.” As school children were sent home, heavy snow, strong winds and a rapid drop in temperatures caught many off guard.
In Bismarck-Road Leads To Forgiveness-Time To Leave Her Alone
I'll start out by saying a simple fact - ALL people make mistakes... ...and one such Bismarck person just recently made perhaps the biggest one in her life. Her name is Emily Eckroth. A Bismarck School Board member, she made the news over an incident back in September regarding a traffic stop. It was here that she lost control of what is right and wrong, letting her temper get the best of the situation, haven't we all had that happen at one point or another in our lives? Her mistake and poor judgment unfortunately for her was captured on video - according to kfyrtv.com "Dash camera footage released Monday shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing at police officers during a traffic stop Sept. 3. Eckroth pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function charge for the interaction"
