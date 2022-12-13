Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
ringsidenews.com
Mystery Attacker Costs Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox Women’s Tag Title Match During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan found herself a new ally in Tegan Nox, who made her return to WWE during a previous episode of SmackDown. The duo took on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL tonight, but the outcome didn’t do them any favors. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenged...
ringsidenews.com
Hit Row Earns Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Shot During SmackDown
Hit Row made their return to WWE in August 2022 and immediately got involved in a feud with Legado Del Fantasma. Tonight, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis earned themselves a future tag team title shot. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured a triple threat tag team match to determine the number...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli Reacts To Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most consistent female pro wrestlers after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose shut down a lot of her haters thanks to her hard work, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Mandy Rose was released from WWE one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title, which was a shock for many. Her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli finally reacted to her release, and he has nothing but support to share.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
ringsidenews.com
WWE & Sasha Banks Agreed She Won’t Wrestle Until 2023 As Part Of Release
Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE television since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena before RAW began. The duo was upset with their booking as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It has now been reported that Sasha Banks and WWE have decided that as part of her release, she won’t wrestle again until 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
ringsidenews.com
TNT Title Match Added For AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Bash
Samoa Joe remains one of the top stars in AEW after returning to AEW television a few weeks ago. The Samoan Submission Machine became the TNT Champion a while ago and has been a defending champion since. In fact, Joe is set to defend his title in a huge match in less than two weeks now.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Urged Not To Throw Away WWE Career For A ‘Dangerous’ World
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly came into her own as the NXT Women’s Champion. She shut down all her haters and cemented herself as a top star. Unfortunately, that doesn’t matter anymore as Rose was released by WWE a few days ago, due to her premium subscription service. Now it seems Rose was urged not to throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Hated WWE Tag Team’s Name
Vince McMahon was forced into retirement when a hush money controversy became public, and it drastically altered how the pro wrestling industry viewed him. He is a legendary individual with a very stern opinion of anything. Brian Kendrick recently revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t a fan of a specific tag team name and explained the reason behind it.
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
ringsidenews.com
Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Moves Tons Of Tickets For Upcoming SmackDown Appearance
The December 30th episode of SmackDown is set to take place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show made headlines recently after John Cena was advertised to make an appearance on the blue brand. It also looks like John Cena’s appearance on the final SmackDown of the year has moved a lot of ticket sales.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Likely Plan For Cody Rhodes After His Return
Cody Rhodes came back to WWE during WrestleMania 38 with a chip on his shoulder, as he had to prove to the world that he was a true star. Rhodes ended up having a solid contest with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE. Rhodes has been absent for a long time now after suffering an injury, but it seems WWE will have Rhodes revisit the feud with Rollins upon his return.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For December 16, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
