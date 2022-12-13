ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

UPDATE: Longview Mayor in stable condition, releases statement from hospital

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBJCr_0jhQMSmx00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Earlier this week, Mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, had a health event sending him to the hospital. On Tuesday, he sent out an update letting everyone know how he is doing.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

In his statement on Facebook , Mack said that earlier in the week he had been having a bad headache and neck pain that he thought was attributed to some shoulder pain. But by Dec. 7 the headache had become “unbearable” and he then reached out to his brother, Dr. Ben Mack, to get his opinion.

After going through some tests and an MRI, it was revealed that he had a small brain bleed and diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and is expected to fully recover in short order, according to his statement on Facebook.

East Texas students selected to receive Longview mayor’s scholarship

“The main focus of my treatment has been to manage the pain which I can tell you has completely disappeared. I am expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days and will resume all my normal activities at that time.”

Andy Mack, Mayor of Longview

In his statement he gave a special thanks to the following medical professionals:

  • Dr. Detwiler – Neurosurgery
  • Dr. Reuland – Interventional Radiology/Neuroradiology
  • Dr. Patel – Critical Care
  • Dr. Williams – Interventional Radiology/Neuroradiology
  • Dr. Gordon – Neurosurgery
  • Outstanding Nurses:
  • Jessi Meyers
  • Samuel Hedrick
  • Hope Forsyth
  • Jordan Debus
  • Michael Hoeks
  • Katelyn Cole
  • John Wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jhQMSmx00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD bus that had students aboard was involved in a crash near the intersection of E. Hawkins Parkway and N. Fourth St. Friday. Longview ISD bus number 10 was carrying 13 students, a bus monitor and driver. The driver had a medical emergency and reportedly rear-ended a van; three other vehicles were rear-ended as well, according to Longview police.
LONGVIEW, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler working to reopen Old Bullard Road

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler said they are working to fully open a busy intersection after a sinkhole opened up nearly two weeks ago. The sinkhole that appeared on Rice Road has been patched, but it’s a temporary fix to allow for the heavy holiday shopping traffic. The city is also working […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene. According to SPD, investigators developed 30-year-old William Colby Sirman of Keithville as a suspect in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Traffic reopened after major crash in Longview

UPDATE: Traffic in the area has reopened, and officials said emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Traffic has been blocked in Longview after a crash at the intersection of W Marshall Avenue and N Spur 63. Longview Police said crews are on the scene, and north and southbound traffic has been […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola kicks off 150th year with new mural

MINEOLA, TX (KETK)- The City of Mineola is turning 150 in 2023 and has unveiled a mural in honor of the accomplishment. “To get to 150 years is big time, I mean it’s huge,” said Owen Tiner. The city of Mineola’s director of marketing and tourism Owen Tiner grew up in Mineola and is now […]
MINEOLA, TX
KLTV

Early Monday fire damages pit room at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson early Monday morning. According to Henderson Fire Chief Rusty Chote, at 3:50 a.m. a member of the cleaning crew discovered a fire in one of the company’s commercial smoker rooms where one of the smoker pits had caught fire.
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy