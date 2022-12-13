UPDATE: Longview Mayor in stable condition, releases statement from hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Earlier this week, Mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, had a health event sending him to the hospital. On Tuesday, he sent out an update letting everyone know how he is doing.

In his statement on Facebook , Mack said that earlier in the week he had been having a bad headache and neck pain that he thought was attributed to some shoulder pain. But by Dec. 7 the headache had become “unbearable” and he then reached out to his brother, Dr. Ben Mack, to get his opinion.

After going through some tests and an MRI, it was revealed that he had a small brain bleed and diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and is expected to fully recover in short order, according to his statement on Facebook.

“The main focus of my treatment has been to manage the pain which I can tell you has completely disappeared. I am expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days and will resume all my normal activities at that time.” Andy Mack, Mayor of Longview

In his statement he gave a special thanks to the following medical professionals:

Dr. Detwiler – Neurosurgery

Dr. Reuland – Interventional Radiology/Neuroradiology

Dr. Patel – Critical Care

Dr. Williams – Interventional Radiology/Neuroradiology

Dr. Gordon – Neurosurgery

Outstanding Nurses:

Jessi Meyers

Samuel Hedrick

Hope Forsyth

Jordan Debus

Michael Hoeks

Katelyn Cole

John Wilson



