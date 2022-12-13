Read full article on original website
Related
Manchin sidesteps questions on leaving Democratic Party: ‘I’ll let you know later’
(The Hill) — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday sidestepped questions about whether he’d leave the Democratic Party after being asked about his comments regarding his serving in the Senate as an “independent voice.”. Manchin avoided saying outright if he’d join fellow centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.),...
US court rejects efforts to keep Title 42 border policy in place
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative-leaning states to keep in place COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum, while thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border. The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit...
Five things to know about the end of Title 42
When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, “with great reluctance” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee investigating the violent attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, referred four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and associates in their final meeting Monday. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously to bring four criminal charges...
Jan. 6 chair ‘convinced’ DOJ will charge Trump
(The Hill) – House Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Monday he expects the Justice Department will ultimately charge former President Trump after the panel approved multiple criminal referrals for Trump. “If the evidence is as we presented it, I’m convinced the Justice Department will charge former...
Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series
"Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.
FAA’s 90-second plane evacuation standards cause concern
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Ninety seconds, that’s how long the Federal Aviation Administration says it takes for passengers and crew to evacuate an airplane safely, but not everyone is convinced. On Friday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., along with Capt. Sully Sullenberger held a press conference demanding the FAA...
Study predicts which states will see the highest heating bills this winter
(NEXSTAR) – Inflation may be easing, but households are bracing for at least one monthly bill to go up next month. The Energy Information Administration estimates the average natural gas heating bill will go up 28% this winter when compared to last winter. About half of homes nationally rely...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0