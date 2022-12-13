ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

US court rejects efforts to keep Title 42 border policy in place

REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative-leaning states to keep in place COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum, while thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border. The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit...
TEXAS STATE
Five things to know about the end of Title 42

When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, “with great reluctance” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used...
Jan. 6 panel refers criminal charges against Trump

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The House Select Committee investigating the violent attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, referred four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and associates in their final meeting Monday. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously to bring four criminal charges...
WASHINGTON STATE
Jan. 6 chair ‘convinced’ DOJ will charge Trump

(The Hill) – House Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Monday he expects the Justice Department will ultimately charge former President Trump after the panel approved multiple criminal referrals for Trump. “If the evidence is as we presented it, I’m convinced the Justice Department will charge former...
FAA’s 90-second plane evacuation standards cause concern

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Ninety seconds, that’s how long the Federal Aviation Administration says it takes for passengers and crew to evacuate an airplane safely, but not everyone is convinced. On Friday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., along with Capt. Sully Sullenberger held a press conference demanding the FAA...
WASHINGTON STATE
