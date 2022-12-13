Read full article on original website
GARDNER-WEBB 116, BOB JONES 55
Percentages: FG .268, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Garrick 1-2, Snipes 1-2, Riddle 1-4, Ahrens 0-1, Barfield 0-1, Brush 0-1, Pouncey 0-1, McCarn 0-2, Brunson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Brush). Turnovers: 19 (Brush 3, Hugley 3, Ahrens 2, Brunson 2, Riddle 2, Sims...
BOWLING GREEN 93, FAIRMONT STATE 74
Percentages: FG .417, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Hale 6-10, Sanders 2-5, Jolinder 1-1, Woody 1-2, Deininger 0-1, Dobbs 0-1, Ganley 0-1, Kimball 0-1, Mangas 0-1, Williams 0-1, Golek 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dobbs, Jolinder, Woody, Younkin). Turnovers: 12 (Dobbs 2, Hale 2,...
Denver 119, Charlotte 115
Percentages: FG .427, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Ball 4-9, Hayward 2-4, McDaniels 2-4, Washington 2-6, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Rozier 0-2, Thor 0-2, Maledon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Richards 3, Plumlee 2, McDaniels, Washington). Turnovers: 11 (Ball 2, Hayward 2, Plumlee 2, Jones,...
COLORADO STATE 62, SAINT MARY'S 60
Percentages: FG .558, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Tonje 2-4, Palmer 1-1, Moors 1-2, Stevens 1-3, Cartier 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Strong 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Strong). Turnovers: 11 (Cartier 3, Moors 3, Tonje 2, Hebb, Rivera, Stevens). Steals: 5 (Hebb 3, Rivera, Strong).
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 88, SONOMA STATE 67
Percentages: FG .480, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Wells 4-5, Medeiros 1-2, Fadal 0-1, Wallace 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Iyawe). Turnovers: 11 (Iyawe 4, Walker 3, Klarman 2, Fadal, Gomez). Steals: 3 (Klarman, Walker, Wells). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Ighoefe216-70-03-101312. Ta.Armstrong190-30-01-1600.
L.A. Lakers 119, Washington 117
Percentages: FG .463, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 10-39, .256 (Kuzma 3-9, Avdija 2-4, Porzingis 2-9, Barton 1-4, Kispert 1-4, Morris 1-5, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Gafford 2, Avdija, Barton, Kuzma, Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Beal 3, Kuzma 3, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Barton).
NO. 11 BAYLOR 65, WASHINGTON STATE 59
Percentages: FG .404, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Powell 4-8, Mullins 3-8, Rodman 2-3, Bamba 1-6, Houinsou 0-1, Rosario 0-1, Gueye 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Rodman). Turnovers: 14 (Bamba 4, Gueye 3, Houinsou 3, Mullins 2, Diongue, Rodman). Steals: 7 (Powell 2, Rodman...
NEW MEXICO STATE 95, NORTHERN NEW MEXICO 53
Percentages: FG .281, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Thomas 1-1, Dominguez 1-2, Harris 1-3, R.Herrera 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Mendoza 0-1, Perez 0-1, Garcia 0-2, C.Herrera 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Garcia, Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (R.Herrera 3, Thomas 3, C.Herrera 2, Garcia 2, Perez 2,...
No. 11 LSU 87, Oregon St. 55
LSU (12-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.570, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Poole 2-3, Carson 2-6, Reese 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Morris 0-4, Besselman 0-1, Poa 0-2, Ward 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Reese 1) Turnovers: 12 (Reese 4, Morris 3, Carson 1, Johnson 1, Poa 1, Team 1, L.Williams 1) Steals: 11...
No. 20 Arizona 75, No. 18 Baylor 54
ARIZONA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Loville 4-5, Fields 2-4, Conner 1-2, Pueyo 1-3, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Martinez 2, Fields 1, Hylton 1, Loville 1, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 11 (Martinez 4, Fields 2, Pellington 2, Reese 2, Loville 1) Steals: 11...
Pittsburgh visits Syracuse after Federiko's 22-point performance
Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Syracuse Orange after Fede Federiko scored 22 points in Pittsburgh's 82-56 victory against the North Florida Ospreys. The Orange have gone 6-2 at home. Syracuse averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points...
McGhee leads Liberty against Grambling after 22-point game
Grambling Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Flames (7-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -12.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Grambling Tigers after Darius McGhee scored 22 points in Liberty's 82-62 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs. The Flames have gone 5-1 in home games. Liberty averages 75.7 points while outscoring...
