Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Syracuse Orange after Fede Federiko scored 22 points in Pittsburgh's 82-56 victory against the North Florida Ospreys. The Orange have gone 6-2 at home. Syracuse averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO