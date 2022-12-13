ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosting toy drive until 7 p.m. today

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s called the season of giving, and today several organizations are working together to ensure no child goes without during the holidays. The Wyoming Food for Thought Project, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and the Casper Housing Authority, is hosting its Stuff the Van toy drive at the east Walmart today until 7 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Santa spotted at David Street Station

CASPER, Wyo. — With the early-week snowstorm starting to blow out of town, the winds swept in somebody special to start the last weekend before Christmas. Thursday’s Holiday Markets at David Street Station welcomed the premiere one-man band in these parts, Chad Lore, and a special stop-in by Santa Claus for the finale. Local vendors set up shop and the space was buzzing with kiddos and games. There’s another chance to catch Santa at David Street’s indoor space, The Den, this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

New events venue coming to Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona schools welcoming families to open house nights with registration upcoming for 2023–24 school year

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona County School District released a schedule of open house nights that will be held at schools across the district. The open house nights are a chance for families to learn more about the schools in advance of the 2023–24 school year. NCSD’s school choice registration for the 2023–24 school year will be open from Dec. 28 until Jan. 20, 2023.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper

Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper in store for chilly weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Though the snow from the past week has stopped falling, that doesn’t mean Casper residents should expect any respite from chilly conditions any time soon, as this weekend is set to bring with it a cold snap and windchill temperatures below zero. Today, the National...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Simpson; Miller; McMurdo

Ian Simpson, 35, of Carthage, Texas, passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, near Clayton, Texas due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Ian Andrew Simpson was born on September 6, 1987, in Lander, Wyoming to Patrick Doyle and Sharon Ella Skiles Simpson. He graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 2006.
CARTHAGE, TX
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Re-Entry Center escapee arrested Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Casper Re-Entry Center escapee was apprehended in Casper on Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Felter was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan said. Details of the arrest were not provided. In a release...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Eric Nelson hired as new city attorney for City of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Eric Nelson has been hired as the next city attorney for the City of Casper, Mayor Ray Pacheco announced Friday. “He brings many years of experience and knowledge to the city legal team,” Pacheco wrote. “Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney. Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives.
CASPER, WY

