CASPER, Wyo. — With the early-week snowstorm starting to blow out of town, the winds swept in somebody special to start the last weekend before Christmas. Thursday’s Holiday Markets at David Street Station welcomed the premiere one-man band in these parts, Chad Lore, and a special stop-in by Santa Claus for the finale. Local vendors set up shop and the space was buzzing with kiddos and games. There’s another chance to catch Santa at David Street’s indoor space, The Den, this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO