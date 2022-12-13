Read full article on original website
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosting toy drive until 7 p.m. today
CASPER, Wyo. — It’s called the season of giving, and today several organizations are working together to ensure no child goes without during the holidays. The Wyoming Food for Thought Project, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and the Casper Housing Authority, is hosting its Stuff the Van toy drive at the east Walmart today until 7 p.m.
Boys & Girls Clubs hosting ‘Christmas Family Night’ in Casper on Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is hosting a “Christmas Family Night” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at its Main Club, 1701 East K St. in Casper. “We have tons of fun activities planned, like decorating wooden ornaments and...
(PHOTOS) Santa spotted at David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — With the early-week snowstorm starting to blow out of town, the winds swept in somebody special to start the last weekend before Christmas. Thursday’s Holiday Markets at David Street Station welcomed the premiere one-man band in these parts, Chad Lore, and a special stop-in by Santa Claus for the finale. Local vendors set up shop and the space was buzzing with kiddos and games. There’s another chance to catch Santa at David Street’s indoor space, The Den, this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
New events venue coming to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Natrona schools welcoming families to open house nights with registration upcoming for 2023–24 school year
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona County School District released a schedule of open house nights that will be held at schools across the district. The open house nights are a chance for families to learn more about the schools in advance of the 2023–24 school year. NCSD’s school choice registration for the 2023–24 school year will be open from Dec. 28 until Jan. 20, 2023.
PHOTOS: Once Upon a December in Downtown Casper
Casper got a whopping 9.2 inches of snow yesterday, Dec. 13. This per the National Weather Service. That's 5.1 inches more than the previous record for the 13th, set in 1975. The mountain got over 19". Downtown Casper is looking oh-so-sweet right now with sugar-coated everything. Sugar Coated Downtown Casper.
‘Wind’s Home’ photography exhibit on display at Casper College’s Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery
CASPER, Wyo. — A photography exhibition titled “Wind’s Home” by Eric Krszjzaniek is on display at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery in the Casper College Music Building, 1451 Lisco Drive. The photographs feature scenes of the Wyoming landscape, according to the college’s announcement. “Krszjzaniek’s work has...
Natrona Collective Health Trust providing $240K for new Youth Empowerment Council–led grant program
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust is providing $240,000 for a new youth-led grant program that will be facilitated in partnership with the Casper Youth Empowerment Council, a group coordinated through the Mercer Family Resource Center. Youth Empowerment Council members will develop details for the program and...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/7/22 – 12/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Casper in store for chilly weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Though the snow from the past week has stopped falling, that doesn’t mean Casper residents should expect any respite from chilly conditions any time soon, as this weekend is set to bring with it a cold snap and windchill temperatures below zero. Today, the National...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
Obituaries: Simpson; Miller; McMurdo
Ian Simpson, 35, of Carthage, Texas, passed away on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, near Clayton, Texas due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Ian Andrew Simpson was born on September 6, 1987, in Lander, Wyoming to Patrick Doyle and Sharon Ella Skiles Simpson. He graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 2006.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
I-25 Closed From Cheyenne to Casper; I-80 Closed Throughout Wyoming As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25, from Cheyenne to Casper is closed due to winter weather conditions. "As of December 13 at 05:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 16 to 18 hours," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee arrested Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Casper Re-Entry Center escapee was apprehended in Casper on Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Felter was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan said. Details of the arrest were not provided. In a release...
NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
Eric Nelson hired as new city attorney for City of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Eric Nelson has been hired as the next city attorney for the City of Casper, Mayor Ray Pacheco announced Friday. “He brings many years of experience and knowledge to the city legal team,” Pacheco wrote. “Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney. Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives.
Casper breaks daily snow record; Hogadon reporting 10 new inches with five ski runs open Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area saw record-breaking snowfall for Dec. 13 with 9.2 inches of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. That total at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport beat the previous record of 5.1 inches, set in 1975, the NWS in Riverton reported.
Chance for snow, minus-25-degree windchills coming to Casper Mountain before Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — An Arctic air mass is expected to move into western and central Wyoming Saturday through Monday, bringing temperatures 10–20 degrees colder to the region ahead of Christmas, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, a high near 22 degrees...
