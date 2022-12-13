After months of watching the cost of a new mortgage rise higher and higher, home buyers finally saw some affordability relief in November. A combination of declining home values and lower mortgage rates brought the monthly mortgage payment on a typical U.S. home down by about $100, according to the latest Zillow Market Report. Still, monthly mortgage costs are up $720, or 66.1%, over the past year.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO