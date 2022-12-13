Read full article on original website
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to resurrect career of struggling first baseman on MiLB deal
The Yankees may have their primary focus on the top remaining free-agent players on the market, but signing low-key options to minor-league deals is always a solid strategy that can pan out at an extremely cheap price point. General manager Brian Cashman has brought in several players who have struggled...
Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up
The New York Mets are reportedly looking to cap off their free agency spending-spree by adding extra offense. According to Yahoo Sports and The Athletic, New York is interested in a reunion with OF Michael Conforto and/or former Boston Red Sox All-Star OF/DH JD Martinez. Conforto missed the entire 2022 season due to an uncertain […] The post Mets interested in former Red Sox All-Star as free agency heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks trade update won’t surprise anyone
The New York Yankees are already strong contenders for the early winner of the MLB offseason. One, they’ve kept Aaron Judge in the Bronx (despite the Giants’ best efforts). Secondly, they just recently signed ace pitcher Carlos Rodon to boost their starting rotation. However, not all is well in New York, as they’re still struggling […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks trade update won’t surprise anyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Manny Machado future with Padres in question amid latest report
Manny Machado’s future in San Diego with the Padres is in question based on reports that he could opt out of his contract following the 2023 campaign. In fact, Jon Heyman recently reported that Machado is expected to opt out of his deal, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and […] The post Manny Machado future with Padres in question amid latest report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision
The Boston Red Sox have not had the best offseason, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week to the San Diego Padres. Now they have made a decision to move on from 1st baseman Eric Hosmer, who has been designated for assignment. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer, […] The post Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Noah Syndergaard evokes The Dude reaction to Dodgers signing
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the West Coast, as he’s reportedly joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal that is worth $13 million. Right after the news of his agreement with the Dodgers broke out, Syndergaard hopped on Twitter and posted an edited GIF of The Dude from The Big Lebowski with a […] The post Noah Syndergaard evokes The Dude reaction to Dodgers signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Further Intel On Lakers' Bojan Bogdanovic Trade Offer
L.A.'s front office apparently likes to haggle.
Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract
The Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in the American League last year, failing to make the playoffs after winning the American League Central Division a year earlier. They hope to have a stronger team on the field in 2023, and adding outfielder Andrew Benintendi may help them achieve that goal. […] The post Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers add much needed middle rotation starter on one-year contract
Michael Lorenzen is taking his talents to the Detroit Tigers, league sources tell MLB insider Robert Murray. Free-agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. Sources of Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also confirm that Lorenzen’s deal with the Tigers […] The post Tigers add much needed middle rotation starter on one-year contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 3 Royals players who could be available via trade this offseason
The Kansas City Royals are evidently in a rebuild of some sort after going an atrocious 65-97 last season, which put them at the bottom of the AL Central. As they look to give younger players more of an opportunity in 2023, it appears the organization could make a few trades this winter.
Yardbarker
Terry Francona Expresses Gratitude For Guardians Organization
American League Manager of the Year Terry Francona has been through a lot over his managerial career. The 63-year-old has won the award three times during his tenure with the Cleveland Guardians, but has dealt with more than his fair share of struggles. Francona was forced to step away towards...
Browns add veteran linebacker to roster amidst injuries
The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.
RUMOR: Rangers could make key post-Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney signing
The Texas Rangers are looking to build a winner for the 2023 season. They have already signed Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney to boost the rotation. However, the Rangers could look into signing former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Rangers signed infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last […] The post RUMOR: Rangers could make key post-Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athletics land former Mets RP in free agency
After trading away Sean Murphy, the Athletics have bolstered their bullpen by coming to terms with relief pitcher Trevor May. The former Met will look to fill a late-inning role for Oakland as the A’s add another veteran piece in free agency. The Athletics’ PR department was the first...
RUMOR: The reason Cardinals are likely out on Carlos Rodon in free agency
Carlos Rodon is still without a team, but it’s just a matter of time before he finally finds a new home. That being said, it doesn’t appear that the St. Louis Cardinals could be that team, with sources of Kate Woo of The Athletic saying that the pitcher is likely no longer on the radar of the Cards.
Noah Syndergaard confronts the elephant in the room after signing with Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers. “Well this...
Dolphins Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly bringing a former Bronco down to South Beach. Per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, "DaeSean Hamilton [is] signing with [the] Dolphins practice squad, per a league source." Hamilton was a former fourth-round pick of Denver out of Penn State where he starred as a four-year...
