The New York Yankees are already strong contenders for the early winner of the MLB offseason. One, they’ve kept Aaron Judge in the Bronx (despite the Giants’ best efforts). Secondly, they just recently signed ace pitcher Carlos Rodon to boost their starting rotation. However, not all is well in New York, as they’re still struggling […] The post RUMOR: Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks trade update won’t surprise anyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO