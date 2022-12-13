Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Comments On Her Relationship With Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan may no longer be the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she does hold the distinction of being the only woman on the roster to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. Unfortunately for Morgan, despite winning the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey and then successfully defending the championship against her at SummerSlam — albeit in controversial fashion — Rousey ultimately got the better of the fan favorite and won back the title at Extreme Rules.
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
Booker T Urges Mandy Rose Not To Throw Away Her WWE Career For A “Dangerous World”
Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract due to content she posted behind her premium content paywall. Fans were shocked WWE could release her for a reason like this. While speaking on his podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T talked about Mandy Rose’s shocking exit. Booker T simply urged the former Toxic Attraction leader to not throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
Mystery Attacker Costs Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox Women’s Tag Title Match During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan found herself a new ally in Tegan Nox, who made her return to WWE during a previous episode of SmackDown. The duo took on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL tonight, but the outcome didn’t do them any favors. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenged...
Jim Cornette Wades In On Mandy Rose’s WWE Release
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has had his say on Mandy Rose being released by WWE and says he can understand why the company took a stand. Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract on the 14th of December to the surprise of almost everyone. Rose’s release came one day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion came to an end at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
WWE Announces New Match For 12/19 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week’s WWE Monday Night Raw. On Sunday, a tag-team match pitting Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day faction will team up for a two-on-two showdown against The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) was announced for the December 19, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.
Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion. Although Styles has all...
TNT Title Match Added For AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Bash
Samoa Joe remains one of the top stars in AEW after returning to AEW television a few weeks ago. The Samoan Submission Machine became the TNT Champion a while ago and has been a defending champion since. In fact, Joe is set to defend his title in a huge match in less than two weeks now.
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Leaving WWE For Japan
After months of uncertainty, the path for Sasha Banks' return to professional wrestling is now clear. As her departure from WWE reportedly took place "months ago," the multi-time champion will resume wrestling-related bookings after January 1, with a major debut already slated to occur in New Japan Pro Wrestling. On January 4, "The Boss" will appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, fueling the likelihood that Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will take on the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano, as the subsequent title defense will take place within the United States. With the recent reported confirmation of Banks leaving WWE, Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on her big move.
Ricochet Injury Scare at WWE SmackDown Taping, Ricochet Receives Standing Ovation
Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw World Cup winner Ricochet come up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with the title on the line. After the match, Imperium attacked Ricochet until Braun Strowman made the save, to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight with Ricochet and Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
Uncle Howdy Appears In Front Of Live Crowd During WWE SmackDown
Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen during a previous episode of WWE SmackDown to open a new chapter in Bray Wyatt’s storyline. Tonight, the creepy figure finally appeared in person. Tonight’s edition of SmackDown featured LA Knight and Bray Wyatt in an in-ring segment. Knight arrived in the ring...
Why Ex-WWE Superstars Didn’t Interview For Vince McMahon VICE Documentary
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for several years and had the final say in everything that went on in the company for decades. He was not without his fair share of controversies, as many people believe he is a bad human being due to his questionable actions. His new documentary on VICE dropped recently, but ex-WWE talent weren’t featured as talking heads, and it seems there was a good reason for that.
Damage CTRL’s Hooded SmackDown Ally Revealed
Damage CTRL may have added to their ranks after the hooded figure that helped them on SmackDown was revealed. On SmackDown in Chicago, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against the duo of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.
Fan React Big To Resurfaced Clip Of CM Punk’s Opinion On Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns is at the top of his game. He has proven himself to be an excellent champion with great character work and in-ring skills. CM Punk also talked about Roman Reigns’ character in WWE, where he praised his character and in-ring work. A video clip of CM Punk...
Kurt Angle Gives Thumbs Up From Hospital Bed After Back Injections
Kurt Angle is one of the best in-ring performers to ever grace a WWE ring. His technical ability was so fluid that it was hard not to take notice. Despite being a proficient technical wrestler, Kurt Angle used to take several heavy bumps in his career. It now seems like these bumps have come back to haunt him after retirement.
STARDOM Initially Turned Down Sasha Banks’ Deal
Sasha Banks dominated headlines earlier this year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world for a variety of reasons, as a lot of people supported Sasha Banks throughout it all. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans are excited about her upcoming NJPW appearance. She will also appear for STARDOM, and it seems the company initially turned down her offer.
WWE SmackDown Sees Viewership Drop This Week
WWE had to air SmackDown on FS1 last week, because of the World Cup. They were back on FOX this week, so viewership improved dramatically. According to Spoiler TV, December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
