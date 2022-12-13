The Davidson Wildcats take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Davidson Purdue prediction and pick. The Purdue Boilermakers are unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country. They were ranked No. 1 in December of last year, but they didn’t handle the pressure or scrutiny particularly well. By the end of the season, Purdue had fallen to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning the Boilermakers were no better than the No. 9 team in the country on a 1-68 seed list. This season, Purdue hopes to maintain top form and carry itself as a heavyweight throughout the regular season and into March Madness. Purdue has not made the Final Four since 1980. Painter’s mentor, Gene Keady, had a very successful multi-decade run as Purdue’s head coach, but he never made the Final Four. Painter himself has had a long and very successful Keady-like run at Purdue, but he is still waiting on his first Final Four appearance. It’s the goal for the program, an elusive prize everyone in West Lafayette is desperate to attain. It forms part of the backdrop to this game against Davidson, and to the Boilermakers’ larger journey as they move toward Christmas and then the heart of Big Ten Conference play at the start of 2023.

