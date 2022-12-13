Read full article on original website
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on Jacque Vaughn’s impact on Nets
At this point, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won eight out of their last 10 games and they’re rapidly rising in the East. You also cannot question the impact head coach Jacque Vaughn has had on this team since he took over the helm.
2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks
The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
Is Luka Doncic playing vs. Cavs
Luka Doncic is the backbone of the Dallas Mavericks offense. The Slovenian superstar has willed his team to multiple improbable wins this season. However, Doncic has also been dealing with a quadriceps injury he suffered nearly a week ago. With a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers looming, the question is: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? […] The post Is Luka Doncic playing vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics
Clipper Darrell is one of the most popular and longest-tenured Los Angeles Clippers fans around, so this latest incident at Crypto.com Arena was definitely shocking, to say the least. During LA’s impressive 20-point victory against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, the superfan appeared to get into an altercation with a security guard. After a […] The post Clipper Darrell knocked out by security guard at Clippers game vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Lakers player who must be traded soon
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make moves before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. In the interim, unofficial trade season begins Thursday, when a crop of last summer’s free agent signings become eligible to be dealt (the next wave hits on Jan. 15). The Lakers (11-16) have shown recent signs of […] The post 1 Lakers player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Kawhi Leonard playing today vs. Wizards
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards at Crypto Dot Com Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers got superstar forward Kawhi Leonard back this season after he missed the entire 2021-22 season rehabbing his torn right ACL. As the injury-riddled 2022-23 season continues and Leonard is closely monitored, […] The post Is Kawhi Leonard playing today vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Quinn Cook’s monster 54-point explosion in China
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t be more hyped up after seeing Quinn Cook explode in China. Cook, who won the championship with the Golden State Warriors (2018) and Lakers (2020), recently went viral after his incredible performance for the Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association. He actually went full Stephen Curry in a game against the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin, banking 12 triples on his way to a ridiculous 54 points.
College Basketball Odds: Davidson vs. Purdue prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The Davidson Wildcats take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Davidson Purdue prediction and pick. The Purdue Boilermakers are unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country. They were ranked No. 1 in December of last year, but they didn’t handle the pressure or scrutiny particularly well. By the end of the season, Purdue had fallen to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning the Boilermakers were no better than the No. 9 team in the country on a 1-68 seed list. This season, Purdue hopes to maintain top form and carry itself as a heavyweight throughout the regular season and into March Madness. Purdue has not made the Final Four since 1980. Painter’s mentor, Gene Keady, had a very successful multi-decade run as Purdue’s head coach, but he never made the Final Four. Painter himself has had a long and very successful Keady-like run at Purdue, but he is still waiting on his first Final Four appearance. It’s the goal for the program, an elusive prize everyone in West Lafayette is desperate to attain. It forms part of the backdrop to this game against Davidson, and to the Boilermakers’ larger journey as they move toward Christmas and then the heart of Big Ten Conference play at the start of 2023.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The Washington Wizards will travel to Southern California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers for a Saturday matinee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Clippers prediction and pick. The Wizards lost 141-128 to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in their recent contest....
NBA Mexico City Odds: Heat vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
It will be a superior showdown as the Miami Heat battle the San Antonio Spurs live from Mexico City Arena. It’s time for some international basketball and time for us to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Spurs prediction and pick. The Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 111-108...
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium in Duval. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cowboys-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Dallas is...
Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George
LOS ANGELES, CA — Thirty-one games through the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers still have more questions than answers. And now, frustration is mounting on the team as they continue to play shorthanded without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Thursday night’s game between the Clippers and Phoenix Suns marked the ninth game this […] The post Frustrations mount as Clippers continues to play without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Danny Green’s honest reaction to being told by Brian Windhorst that he might get traded by Grizzlies soon
Danny Green has not played a single minute for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The three-time NBA champ is still rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, and at this point, it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the court. Green recently guested on ESPN’s NBA Today show and […] The post WATCH: Danny Green’s honest reaction to being told by Brian Windhorst that he might get traded by Grizzlies soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving sends Raptors home crying with nasty game-winner over Fred VanVleet
On a loaded Friday night slate, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors were expected to deliver one of the best games of the night. And what an incredible game this was punctuated by incredible heroics from Kyrie Irving, who, at this time last year, couldn’t even have played in Toronto. He scored 32 points to […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving sends Raptors home crying with nasty game-winner over Fred VanVleet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
