Washington State

Inslee Releases Budget Proposal, Floats Bonding for Housing Plan

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced his proposed 2023-2025 budget proposal at a news conference in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. The governor says he is prioritizing investments in housing, homelessness, and behavioral health. His budgets also outline updated plans for climate, salmon recovery, education, public safety, state workforce, and more.
WASHINGTON STATE
WA Dem Lawmaker Wants to Do Away With ‘All’ Police Pursuits

We can get an idea of what's possibly brewing in the legislature by bills that are either pre-filed (submitted prior to January) or what legislators are saying. Democratic legislator wants to do away with virtually all police pursuits. If Democratic Senator Joe Nguyen (who represents a West Seattle district) has...
WASHINGTON STATE
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court

Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
KENNEWICK, WA
Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts

They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
OREGON STATE
State Supreme Court Nixes Voter Passed Public Bargaining Mandate

The Washington State Supreme Court has not only struck down a voter-passed mandate in the City of Spokane but also set precedent for the rest of the state. State Supreme Court strikes down public collective bargaining mandate. Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center reported over the weekend, the WA...
SPOKANE, WA
How Long Will Freezing Fog Grip Tri-Cities?

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing fog into Tuesday afternoon for the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area. Freezing Fog can be one of the most treacherous conditions for drivers as temperatures remain low and road conditions can be even more dangerous. What is Freezing Fog?. Fog is moisture,...
TRI-CITIES, WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

