Read full article on original website
Related
Inslee Releases Budget Proposal, Floats Bonding for Housing Plan
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced his proposed 2023-2025 budget proposal at a news conference in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. The governor says he is prioritizing investments in housing, homelessness, and behavioral health. His budgets also outline updated plans for climate, salmon recovery, education, public safety, state workforce, and more.
Washington State’s Most Pet Friendly Airbnb Is Two Hours From Tri-Cities
Where Is The Most Pet-Friendly Airbnb In Washington State?. We've got three dogs and finding places that will take our pets when we travel can be challenging. One Washington State Airbnb was recently voted most pet-friendly and it's worth taking a peek inside. If you've been looking for a pet-friendly...
Can You Legally Take Antlers Off Deer or Elk in Washington State?
Have you ever been in an auto accident involving a deer or elk in Washington State?. Washington Laws Concerning Roadkill And Antlers Might Surprise You. If so, you know that it’s a heartbreaking experience for both drivers and animals alike. But what happens if the animal dies as a result of the accident?
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
WA Dem Lawmaker Wants to Do Away With ‘All’ Police Pursuits
We can get an idea of what's possibly brewing in the legislature by bills that are either pre-filed (submitted prior to January) or what legislators are saying. Democratic legislator wants to do away with virtually all police pursuits. If Democratic Senator Joe Nguyen (who represents a West Seattle district) has...
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts
They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
Who’s Got the Right of Way? A Quick Guide to Merging in Washington State
What Is The Correct Way To Enter A Freeway On-Ramp In Washington State?. Have you ever been driving on the freeway and come up to an on-ramp only to find that there's a line of cars trying to merge? Do you know what to do?. Who's Got The Right-Of-Way When...
State Supreme Court Nixes Voter Passed Public Bargaining Mandate
The Washington State Supreme Court has not only struck down a voter-passed mandate in the City of Spokane but also set precedent for the rest of the state. State Supreme Court strikes down public collective bargaining mandate. Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center reported over the weekend, the WA...
HUGE Tri-Cities Drug Bust Nets More Than 100,000 Fentanyl Pills & Meth
Several local police departments worked together to seize more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, firearms, and more. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office-Eastern District of Washington:. These drugs were seized on December 14, 2022, as part of an investigation into the use of the United States Postal...
Does Washington Law Require You to Use Headlights in Fog?
It seems we jumped straight from summer to winter, doesn't it? I don't honestly remember the fall of 2022. We've had some snow in recent weeks which has caused some turmoil on the roads, highways, and especially the residential areas. When I got in the car to go to work...
What is Washington’s Most Popular, Delicious Christmas Recipe?
With the holidays right around the corner, I'm getting excted for all the delicious foods that come out at this time. I'm not referring to fruitcake. I know, people do LOVE their fruitcake. You might be surprised at what Washington's most popular Christmas recipe is. I was shocked. I was...
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll! Where is Your School Ranked?
AP () — — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by WIAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. Mount Si (3)4-048 2. Curtis (2)4-041.
How Long Will Freezing Fog Grip Tri-Cities?
The National Weather Service has issued a freezing fog into Tuesday afternoon for the Tri-Cities and the surrounding area. Freezing Fog can be one of the most treacherous conditions for drivers as temperatures remain low and road conditions can be even more dangerous. What is Freezing Fog?. Fog is moisture,...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0