Lewiston, ID

KLEWTV

Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation

"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dead after SWAT standoff near WSU campus

PULLMAN, Wash. – A man threatening to kill his roommates in an apartment complex near the WSU Pullman campus was killed by police on Thursday. According to Pullman Police, the incident started Wednesday night when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino

OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
OROFINO, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker

MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
hamiltonpawprint.com

Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence

The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case

COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
PALOUSE, WA
koze.com

Homeless Man Charged with Arson Following Semi Trailer Fire

A homeless man has been charged with second-degree arson after allegedly lighting a warming fire that destroyed a semi trailer. According to the probable cause affidavit, first responders arrived at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1914 Fifth Ave. North after a report of a tractor-trailer on fire. The fire was...
LEWISTON, ID
