Moscow slayings: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
Originally published Dec. 15 on KTVB.COM. The Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in its quadruple murder investigation, leading it to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one police are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen,...
KLEWTV
Dec. 15 update on U of I murder investigation
"If it looks like something worth looking into, we certainly do, but of course, there is a lot of stuff on social media that is speculation and rumor, so that makes it hard. But what you're seeing out there as far as what people are talking about, we know about it too," Public Information Officer for the Moscow Police Department, Robbie Johnson, said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
Idaho County Inmate Faces Another Felony Charge for Destroying Jail Property
GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says in inmate is now facing another charge after destroying jail property. 34-year-old Kasper Harvey, of White Bird, is accused of throwing a "Turn Key Phone Tablet" into a wall. The tablet was destroyed. Harvey now faces an additional felony charge of Injuring...
Kooskia man Arrested for After Allegedly Pulling a gun on Another Person
GRANGEVILLE - Idaho County Deputies responded to a call Wednesday involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person that resided in the home. The reporting party had safely left the residence. After deputies met with the reporting party and witnesses, they then went and made contact...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don’t believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. – A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet,...
Man dead after SWAT standoff near WSU campus
PULLMAN, Wash. – A man threatening to kill his roommates in an apartment complex near the WSU Pullman campus was killed by police on Thursday. According to Pullman Police, the incident started Wednesday night when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Latah Street at around 8:30 p.m. Officers...
Driver Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Single Vehicle Rollover on Lakeview Drive Near Orofino
OROFINO - One person was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance following a single vehicle rollover on Lakeview Drive near Orofino, ID. According to the Orofino Fire Department, OFD Rescue 3 responded to the crash, where upon arrival they located the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The OFC states that rescue personnel were able to extricate the driver from the vehicle after removing roof.
Nez Perce County Jail to Get New X-Ray Body Scanner Following Recent Incidents of Inmates Smuggling Fentanyl into Facility
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Detention Center will be acquiring an x-ray body scanner to deter inmates from bringing drugs into the facility. This comes on the heels of two inmates recently being charged with introducing contraband after allegedly smuggling fentanyl into the jail. The body scanner, which will...
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
Idaho murders: Cops take hours of video from gas station after clerk spots white car on night of stabbings
An Idaho gas station clerk says she found a white sedan on surveillance video taken on the night of a quadruple homicide nearby and sent it to police.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Local Man Being Investigated for Possible DUI Following Crash on Redwolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - A local man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday following a crash on the north side of the Redwolf Bridge. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Lewiston Fire Rescue crews were called to the bridge just after noon Tuesday. According to a release from Asotin County Fire...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence
The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
MOSCOW, Idaho - The half-brother of slain 6-year-old pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey on Wednesday weighed in on the Moscow Police Department's handling of the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho college students. "Moscow PD are in a near impossible position," Andrew Ramsey told Fox News Digital....
Palouse Man Gets Alternative Sentence in Molestation Case
COLFAX - The 19-year-old Palouse man who pleaded guilty to child molestation received a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday. Kaleb Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department in August for molesting a 13-year-old girl. Gibler pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Gibler has no...
koze.com
Homeless Man Charged with Arson Following Semi Trailer Fire
A homeless man has been charged with second-degree arson after allegedly lighting a warming fire that destroyed a semi trailer. According to the probable cause affidavit, first responders arrived at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1914 Fifth Ave. North after a report of a tractor-trailer on fire. The fire was...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
20-Year-Old Woman Found Living with Dead Animals in Her Shared Pullman Apartment Sentenced for Animal Cruelty
PULLMAN - The 20-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside the Pullman apartment she shared with her boyfriend has been sentenced. Sydney Weston received a Special Mental Health Sentencing Alternative during a hearing Friday in Whitman County Superior Court in...
