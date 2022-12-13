Read full article on original website
Michael Elderbroom
3d ago
Bobby needs a vacation so that’s how they write him off
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE
Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Up To No Good In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant is not a stranger to success by any means, as she has done a lot of things for herself in the MMA world. While VanZant may not be an active MMA competitor anymore, fans will always remember what she did. VanZant now largely keeps herself busy with her thirst traps, as she knows fans can’t do without them. VanZant decided to give fans exactly what they wanted with yet another thirst trap.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown
WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract
Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
WWE releases former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose
The nature of content Rose was posting to FanTime played a role in her departure.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Tries to Get WWE Hall of Famer to Come Out of Retirement for One More Match Against Him
Kevin Owens recently pitched a match for WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael’s Sans Restriction French-language podcast this week and noted how he figured nothing was impossible following his No Holds Barred match with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, which headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 this past April. He then had a sit-down with Michaels when he visited WWE NXT back in October, and that’s when he inquired about one final match for the DX member.
ringsidenews.com
Mystery Attacker Costs Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox Women’s Tag Title Match During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan found herself a new ally in Tegan Nox, who made her return to WWE during a previous episode of SmackDown. The duo took on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL tonight, but the outcome didn’t do them any favors. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox challenged...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s Girlfriend Was Very Upset Over Spa Manager Assault Story
Vince McMahon made headlines back in June for all the wrong reasons after it was revealed that he secretly paid $3 million as a hush-money scandal. It was all downhill for McMahon, as he was eventually forced to retire from the company he helped build. Of course, McMahon made his way back into the news recently after a couple of other allegations resurfaced this week. This included a spa manager who accused him of assault. It seems this story upset Vince McMahon’s girlfriend.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Question Answered As Uncle Howdy Appears Live On WWE SmackDown
It's now crystal clear that Uncle Howdy is not Bray Wyatt's alter ego, and is in fact, a separate individual trying to guide Wyatt on the right path. On the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois, LA Knight once again stormed down to the ring to accuse Wyatt of ambushing him in the backstage area over the past few weeks, despite Wyatt's repeated plea of innocence. Wyatt claimed that Knight was "barking up the wrong tree" and that had yet to lay a finger on Knight. However, Wyatt admitted that Knight was justified in being skeptical, and was willing to give him one last chance to make peace. Just as Wyatt entered the ring, Knight launched at the former Universal Champion with stiff right hands and stomps, with a defenseless Wyatt laying in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli Reacts To Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most consistent female pro wrestlers after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose shut down a lot of her haters thanks to her hard work, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Mandy Rose was released from WWE one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title, which was a shock for many. Her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli finally reacted to her release, and he has nothing but support to share.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
ringsidenews.com
WWE & Sasha Banks Agreed She Won’t Wrestle Until 2023 As Part Of Release
Sasha Banks hasn’t been on WWE television since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi walked out of the arena before RAW began. The duo was upset with their booking as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. It has now been reported that Sasha Banks and WWE have decided that as part of her release, she won’t wrestle again until 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Mystery Attacker Revealed On WWE SmackDown
Xia Li made her main roster in-ring debut on the February 25, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, an injury put her on the shelf for months. Tonight, she finally returned to the blue brand. Xia Li was revealed as the mystery attacker who cost Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox...
ringsidenews.com
Why Ex-WWE Superstars Didn’t Interview For Vince McMahon VICE Documentary
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for several years and had the final say in everything that went on in the company for decades. He was not without his fair share of controversies, as many people believe he is a bad human being due to his questionable actions. His new documentary on VICE dropped recently, but ex-WWE talent weren’t featured as talking heads, and it seems there was a good reason for that.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Scrapped Major Angle For Jungle Boy
Jungle Boy is currently one of the mainstays on AEW television, whose stock only continues to rise as time passed. He is considered one of the Four Pillars of AEW, but fans feel there is a lot of potential in him that he still hasn’t reached. Jungle Boy is now a singles competitor, and it seems AEW had huge plans for Jungle Boy in the past.
