Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County churches partner to help Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to make sure area kids receive gifts just in time for Christmas. Two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes, were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations and will be sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Group Makes Christmas Arrangements for Good Cause
Pender County (WWAY) — Some Pender County residents are getting crafty this holiday season. The annual “Making of the Greens” took place today at the Pender County cooperative extension in Burgaw. The group of volunteers made a variety of Christmas arrangements using all types of greenery and shrubbery. The volunteers say they take part to put their green thumbs to good use and to help others.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department celebrates 125 years with luncheon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department continues to celebrate 125 years as a career fire department, with several events to mark the milestone. A luncheon was held on Thursday, December 15, at Station 3 on Cinema Drive. Presentations were given by Fire Chief Steve Mason and other local leaders.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport giving away free mulch
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Public Works Department will be hosting a mulch giveaway, free of charge, by appointment only. A press release from the city says a backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted. To make an appointment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road. Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County filmmaker to premiere Christmas over the weekend
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County filmmaker is hoping to remind people of the true meaning of Christmas, with a film she plans to premiere on Sunday, December 18. Sheena Vaught, owner of Tower 5 Media, was born and raised in Brunswick County. Her recent project “The Reason” is a Christmas film featuring Brunswick County talent.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle
Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
FOCUS Broadband makes service available to first Pender County customers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FOCUS Broadband says it now has high-speed internet service available to its first customers in Pender County. Residents and businesses located near the Still Bluff community along Morgan Road and Bethel Road in western Pender County can now call to order high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable TV, and home security and automation services from FOCUS Broadband.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian. The call came into dispatch just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a WPD spokesperson, a 45-year-old Wilmington man was struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of “Dr. Stylz” men’s clothing store.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
After struggling with staffing issues, Wilmington restaurant recruits the help of a robot
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Staffing has been difficult for several industries since the pandemic, and one restaurant in Wilmington came up with an unusual solution to help give staff a much-needed helping hand. Nigel Langstone opened Artisano Pizza and Gelato near Wrightsville Beach about a year and a half...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Health officials warn about ‘tripledemic’ ahead of holiday travel
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Concerns surrounding spikes in three viruses across the country are leading to what many are calling a “tripledemic”. A New Hanover County epidemiologist is offering tips for those traveling for the holiday season. On top of surges in RSV, flu, and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Health care training institute opens in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A new school officially opened its doors in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, December 15. Its goal is to providing an accessible path for students entering the healthcare profession. The Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute is located on the sixth floor of the Murchison Building on North...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW holding commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plenty of pomp and circumstance today and tomorrow, as UNCW holds its fall graduation ceremonies. All ceremonies will take place in Trask Coliseum, with livestream accessible on the university’s livestream page one hour before each ceremony is scheduled to begin. Ceremonies are separated by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCSO campaign helps raise money for Special Olympics
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office partnered with The Saw Mill Restaurant on Thursday for its annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ campaign to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina. All proceeds will go directly to the athletes’ expenses associated with the Games....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holiday season causes pain and loneliness for some
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -The holiday season is a happy time of year for many but for some this time of year can be a challenge. It’s the first Christmas Hannah Hoskins will spend without her grandfather Marvin Weber. “I mean obviously it’s very difficult,” she said. “He lived a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC’s Nixon Center receives grant from Bank of America
Cape Fear Community College’s Nixon leadership center has received an $85,000 grant from Bank of America. The center is being recognized for its work with marginalized students, providing them resources they might not have otherwise. On top of education, the program provides students with professional and networking opportunities. Bank...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW proposes tuition and fee hike for 2024 fiscal year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Some UNCW students may have to dig a little deeper in their pockets if the university’s Board of Trustees passes a proposed tuition and fee increase next year. Here are some of the highlights if the proposal passes:. Tuition rates for in-state undergraduate tuitions...
Comments / 0