Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Watch Anna catch her first fish of the season with a rod and reel!
CUSTER, S.D. — The rod and reel setup is commonly used for fishing, no matter the season, but some are geared more towards ice fishing. Jim Bussell, Pro staffer at Cold Snap Outdoors, uses a 32-inch Talon Rod from the Cold Snap Outdoors Red Line series, which I also used to catch my very first fish of the season, a bluegill.
newscenter1.tv
Here are 15 tips to stay safe in the cold this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With brutally cold temperatures in the forecast, here’s what you need to know to stay safe:. With forecasted wind chills as low as -60 degrees, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes. Make sure you have as little exposed skin as possible.
newscenter1.tv
Four things you need to know before burning your slash piles this winter
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With snow on the ground and cold temperatures in the air, it is making for a good-enough setting to remove slash piles from land. However, Battalion Chief Calen Maningas with the Rapid City Fire Department has some important advice for residents before they set their piles on fire.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how Rapid City is adjusting services for the upcoming holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City will be adjusting hours for certain city services for Christmas and New Year’s. For the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, the Rapid City Landfill will be open until noon Saturday, Dec. 24, closed Christmas Day and closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Landfill will be open normal hours on Saturday, Dec. 31, closed New Year’s Day and closed Monday, Jan. 2.
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Toy Drive spreads holiday cheer to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, Black Hills Toy Drive distributed toys to thousands of kids and families from the local community. “We found out this fall that Toys for Tots is not coming back to Pennington County. And myself and the three other founders of the Toy Drive came together, and what we did is we ultimately replaced Toys for Tots for about 2,000 kids in the area,” said Scott Eggleston, cofounder of the Black Hills Toy Drive.
newscenter1.tv
Local law enforcement spreads holiday cheer to kids in the Box Elder community with annual event
RAPID CITY, S.D.– One of the biggest things kids of any age look forward to when Christmas rolls around is waking up to presents under the Christmas tree. Local law enforcement officers were out in Box Elder on Sunday to make sure a group of kids from the Box Elder community have a happy holiday. Deputy Victor Gust of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office explained the importance of their “Shoppin’ With a Sheriff” event.
newscenter1.tv
Sip N’ Shop: Here’s why you should do your Christmas shopping at a craft fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, December 17, 40 different vendors gathered at the Naja Shrine headquarters in Rapid City to sell their goods. For the sixth year in a row, they have hosted a series of Sip N’ Shop events, with this event being their fifth and final one of the year. The vendors offered everything from granola to Tupperware and wood-crafting.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City couple stuck in Peru among political unrest, protests
PERU — It’s not the honeymoon they had in mind: the Mastins headed to Machu Picchu at the beginning of last week, hoping to adventure and celebrate their recent marriage. A few days into the trip, protests broke out in the Machu Picchu area, blocking roadways and trapping visitors.
newscenter1.tv
LNI Roundup: Benson Kieffer hits last second shot to help RC Christian win boys title
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday at the Monument. The champions were crowned in both boys and girls in all three brackets. Rapid City Christian won the LNI title in the Oceti Sakowin bracket with win over the White River Tigers,...
Comments / 0