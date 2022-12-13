RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Saturday, Black Hills Toy Drive distributed toys to thousands of kids and families from the local community. “We found out this fall that Toys for Tots is not coming back to Pennington County. And myself and the three other founders of the Toy Drive came together, and what we did is we ultimately replaced Toys for Tots for about 2,000 kids in the area,” said Scott Eggleston, cofounder of the Black Hills Toy Drive.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO