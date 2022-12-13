Read full article on original website
South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-11) at Longwood Lancers (7-5) BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State faces the Longwood Lancers after Rakeim Gary scored 20 points in South Carolina State's 62-61 win against the Samford Bulldogs. The Lancers are 4-1 on their home court. Longwood scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents...
Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Miami hosts the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami's 91-76 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Hurricanes have gone 8-0 in home games. Miami is the...
