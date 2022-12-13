ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KWCH.com

Nice weekend, dangerous cold next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, however sunshine combined with westerly winds today will push temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across Kansas today and Sunday. Winds will be gust Sunday afternoon and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Dry weather persists through the weekend.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Quiet weekend, but wintry weather on the other side

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a week of windy weather in Kansas, it will finally go down overnight, and the weekend forecast has much lower wind speeds statewide. We should also see less cold for Saturday and Sunday too. Early Saturday, temperatures will be in the teens with mainly clear...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Slight warm-up this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, but a gusty northwest wind is making it feel like the single digits. Those same winds will make our afternoon highs in the lower to middle 30s feel like the 20s.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Windy and chilly for the rest of the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving storm system in the upper Midwest will keep winds gusty and out of the northwest through the remainder of the week. The northwest breeze will usher in cooler air, so high temperatures will remain in the 30s today through Friday. Feels like temperatures will also be cold each and every morning in the single digits and teens.
WICHITA, KS
KLST/KSAN

Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer

COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close

MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSNT News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS

