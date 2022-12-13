Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWCH.com
Nice weekend, dangerous cold next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, however sunshine combined with westerly winds today will push temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s across Kansas today and Sunday. Winds will be gust Sunday afternoon and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Dry weather persists through the weekend.
KWCH.com
Quiet weekend, but wintry weather on the other side
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a week of windy weather in Kansas, it will finally go down overnight, and the weekend forecast has much lower wind speeds statewide. We should also see less cold for Saturday and Sunday too. Early Saturday, temperatures will be in the teens with mainly clear...
Preparing for the coming cold snap
With temperatures expected to dip well below freezing as Christmas approaches, now is a perfect time to prepare for the colder temperatures.
KWCH.com
Slight warm-up this weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s, but a gusty northwest wind is making it feel like the single digits. Those same winds will make our afternoon highs in the lower to middle 30s feel like the 20s.
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
This Day in Weather History: Remembering the wind storm of 2021
In 2021, a once-in-a-generation weather event ravaged west-central Kansas with a combination of 100 mph winds, dust storms reminiscent of the Great Dust Bowl of the 1930s and a rare firestorm. This wind event commenced in the mid-morning of the 15th with winds increasing through the day. Sustained winds of...
KWCH.com
Windy and chilly for the rest of the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving storm system in the upper Midwest will keep winds gusty and out of the northwest through the remainder of the week. The northwest breeze will usher in cooler air, so high temperatures will remain in the 30s today through Friday. Feels like temperatures will also be cold each and every morning in the single digits and teens.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly with even colder air just before Christmas
A strong low pressure system nearby continues to impact our winds and steer chilly air our way. Winds gusting from 30 to 45 MPH will be consistent through Friday. Our weather will be on repeat through Friday with cold nights and chilly days. Afternoon highs will stay in the neighborhood...
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman’s 2022-2023 Kansas winter weather outlook
The official start of winter is days away, and the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team continues to monitor our chances of moisture.
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
Historic probability of white Christmas
What are the historic chances for a white Christmas across Kansas?. Across most of the state, it ranges from 10 to 25 percent, although portions of southern and southeast Kansas are 10 percent or less.
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
More tickets available for Illuminations at Botanica
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica has released more tickets for Illuminations. Wichita’s botanical garden says due to high demand for tickets, they have opened up additional slots for each date and time slot. If you tried to purchase tickets earlier but did not find an opening, you are encouraged to look again. All tickets must […]
Daytrip getaways: Classic movie’s leg lamp among winter light displays not far from Wichita
Travel a few hours to see colorful attractions in Oklahoma, Kansas City or Branson.
KAKE TV
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kan. — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
adastraradio.com
Part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson Will Close
MCPHERSON, Kan. – With Phase I underway on the Lakeside Park bank restoration project, part of Lakeside Drive in McPherson will close beginning Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The closure is necessary for safety and to make room for materials/equipment needed for the project. The closure will affect East Lakeside...
Wild West-era home for sale in Kansas ghost town
If you're seeking a quiet life out in the Flint Hills of Kansas, this old Wild West-era home situated in a Chase County ghost town may be just what you're looking for.
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022
The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
