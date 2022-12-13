ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss

Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
OXFORD, MS
d1sportsnet.com

Kedrick Reescano commits to Mississippi

4 star running back Kedrick Reescano has committed to Mississippi. The 5-11, 190 pound Reescano, from New Caney TX, chose Ole Miss over 16 offers. He is rated the No. 8 running back in the 2023 class and No. 166 overall. December 18, 2022.
OXFORD, MS
WLOX

Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
WALLS, MS
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
desotocountynews.com

Modern Vascular, corporate ownership accused in federal complaint

Photo: The Modern Vascular office in Southaven. It is listed among the 20 Modern Vascular entities that are accused of violating the federal False Claims Act by the U.S. Department of Justice. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a False Claims Act complaint in an Arizona federal...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
