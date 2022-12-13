Read full article on original website
Rebels Land Commitment From SEC Transfer Kicker
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
Jamarious Brown latest Ole Miss commit to reaffirm his pledge to Rebels
Just in case anyone was worrying, defensive lineman Jamarious Brown made things perfectly clear when he reaffirmed his commitment to Ole Miss while in Oxford for his official visit over the weekend. These days, one can never be for sure. Brown committed to the Rebels way back in July. He...
Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss
Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
Hunter Elliott, Jacob Gonzalez tabbed Preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball
Ahead of the 2023 season, Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott were named Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Gonzalez was given first-team honors while Elliott garnered second-team honors. Over the offseason, both Elliott and Gonzalez got to compete on the USA Baseball Collegiate Team, coached...
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
d1sportsnet.com
Kedrick Reescano commits to Mississippi
4 star running back Kedrick Reescano has committed to Mississippi. The 5-11, 190 pound Reescano, from New Caney TX, chose Ole Miss over 16 offers. He is rated the No. 8 running back in the 2023 class and No. 166 overall. December 18, 2022.
desotocountynews.com
Former DeSoto County star, current CFL Football player Christian Saulsberry dies in shooting
Former Northpoint Christian star athlete Christian Saulsberry, who was currently playing in the Canadian Football League, died Saturday in a shooting. Please see the following statement from the Edmonton Elks Football Club regarding the death of running back Christian Saulsberry. EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, THE EDMONTON ELKS WERE DEVASTATED TO LEARN...
WLOX
Family will always remember Mike Leach’s promise to late daughter
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mike Leach will always hold a special place in the heart of Londyn Perry’s family. Doctors diagnosed her with Stage Four neuroblastoma in 2018. As a special treat, St. Jude Children’s Hospital invited Londyn and her family to the 2021 Liberty Bowl in which Leach’s team was playing Texas Tech.
Former Southaven football player killed in Walls, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christian Saulsberry died after being shot in the 7400 block of Church Road on Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Saulsberry was shot in the leg and abdomen while at a birthday party. The 25-year-old died on the way to the hospital, police say. No one has been charged in […]
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
DeSoto County deputy car struck on Highway 61
WALLS, Miss. — A DeSoto County sheriff’s department vehicle was struck, while on the scene of a crash. Volunteer firefighters for the Walls Fire Department responded to a head-on collision car crash on Highway 61 and Stateline Road. While on the scene, a car going north on Highway...
desotocountynews.com
Modern Vascular, corporate ownership accused in federal complaint
Photo: The Modern Vascular office in Southaven. It is listed among the 20 Modern Vascular entities that are accused of violating the federal False Claims Act by the U.S. Department of Justice. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a False Claims Act complaint in an Arizona federal...
