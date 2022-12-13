ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet. Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team." When questioned...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Spun

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NBC Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission

Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side

The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
The Comeback

Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news

The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

