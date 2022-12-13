Read full article on original website
NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons is already talking about the Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 16 matchup, but the Eagles aren't jumping ahead yet. Speaking with fellow star defender Von Miller on The Voncast, Parsons asked whether quarterback Jalen Hurts is only an MVP candidate because of the "system and team." When questioned...
A Patriots trade for future Hall-of-Fame QB, and it’s not Tom Brady
Could the New England Patriots trade for Aaron Rodgers, rather than bringing back Tom Brady? In this farfetched NFL universe, anything is possible. With the Packers season nearly in the rearview mirror, let the Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios commence. No. 12 took a slight step back this season, but it’s...
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Reportedly 'Leaning' Toward 1 Decision
Despite initial belief that he could help a team make a run at a Super Bowl, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. won't take the field at all this season. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams believe OBJ is "leaning toward" sitting out for the remainder of the year.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
NBC Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission
Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles Can Win the Super Bowl If They Do One Thing
The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-1 and are on track to finish 16-1 in the regular season. That’s great — but history has not been kind to regular-season champions. Trey Wingo looks at how the Eagles can truly solidify their Super Bowl run.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Get More Brutal Injury News On Defensive Side
The Dallas Cowboys had a close call with the Houston Texans in Week 14, as they trailed for the majority of the game. But, in their final drive of the game, the Cowboys went 98 yards to score the go-ahead touchdown, winning their fourth consecutive game and dropping the Texans to a record of 1-11-1.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
Stephen A. Smith had another hot take about the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. During a segment on Get Up, Smith was asked if quarterback Dak Prescott is the problem with the team and he was quick to answer with "yes." "Hell yeah," Smith said. "Listen, offensively, you got CeeDee Lamb,...
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news
The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday. General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made. “Cardinals statement on GM Read more... The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable
The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty. NFL...
