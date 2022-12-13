Read full article on original website
Kamehameha’s Kuao Peihopa to return home to Hawaii football team after Washington transfer
Former Kamehameha four-star Kuao Peihopa is transferring from Washington to Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahine volleyball’s Amber Igiede earns AVCA All-America honors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii women’s volleyball player Amber Igiede was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America third team on Wednesday. The 2022 Big West Player of the Year and three-time All-Big West first teamer becomes the 31st Rainbow Wahine garner All-American status and just the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boys ‘Iolani Classic returns with a stacked field of teams
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful opening weekend in the girls bracket, the Iolani Classic continues on Friday with the boys tournament. As always, the field is stacked. “The girls tournament went really really well and it was so great to be back to normal and were back to normal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2022 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational holding period begins
More than a third of Oahu’s accidental fires between 2020 and 2022 involved lithium ion batteries, the Honolulu Fire Department said Wednesday. These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prisoners at Arizona's Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui. Updated: 3...
Report: Inflation is easing in Honolulu
(The Center Square) - Amidst 40-year high inflation rates, Honolulu is experiencing a decrease, a new report found. In personal finance website WalletHub’s report "Cities Where Inflation is Rising the Most," Honolulu showed a Consumer Price Index change of -0.6% over the last two months. Its change compared to a year ago versus the latest month available still shows an increase of 5.8%, according to the report.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
northshorenews.com
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What the Tech: Here are the best gifts to give a travel enthusiast
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui. Updated: 6...
The final finishers of the 50th Honolulu Marathon
The Honolulu Marathon prides itself on being the the only world-class marathon that allows all participants to finish without a cut-off time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Local nursey hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe that’s hoping to convince people to switch to a native tree to celebrate the holidays.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
Multiple agencies step up to replace grounded air ambulance
Due to Thursday night's crash, Hawaii Life Flight is grounding its services for now. But, those services are still critically needed. So the state is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard, the counties and mainland companies to take over.
Adaptive Reuse Of Empty Buildings Could Create Affordable Housing
Cities across the nation are using another tool in the tool chest for building affordable housing — called adaptive reuse. On Maui, newly elected Mayor Richard Bissen sees it as one way to build more affordable housing for local residents. Adaptive reuse — known as AR — is the...
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi
Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
kaleookalani.org
For the love of running (and winning hehe).
Hmmm, running. I used to hate it, but now, I love it. But really, I’m in it to win it. My name is Ami Yamane. I am a junior at Kalani High School and I’m currently on the cross country and track and field teams. I only started running in my freshman year of high school when I joined the track and field team inspired by my brother. I had an awful experience at first because of how out of shape I was (this was right after COVID) and I never wanted to run ever again. Yet, I found myself continuing to run and asking my coach for help (LOL).
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winter ‘Aloha Land’ features holiday displays, zipline ... and even snow!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and in full swing!. What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition. Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc., says during those dark times, he was sad to see the annual...
