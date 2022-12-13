Hmmm, running. I used to hate it, but now, I love it. But really, I’m in it to win it. My name is Ami Yamane. I am a junior at Kalani High School and I’m currently on the cross country and track and field teams. I only started running in my freshman year of high school when I joined the track and field team inspired by my brother. I had an awful experience at first because of how out of shape I was (this was right after COVID) and I never wanted to run ever again. Yet, I found myself continuing to run and asking my coach for help (LOL).

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO