Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
WXII 12
United Way of Greater High Point giving space heaters to those in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The United Way of Greater High Point (UWGHP) is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and you can too!. It’s called the 'Gift of Warmth' initiative, where UWGHP raises money to buy space heaters for people in need in the community. “This...
Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
Hundreds of students receive Christmas presents from local church in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas joy is overflowing at Bessemer Elementary School in Greensboro. The students are getting their presents early, but they're not from Santa. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake was there Wednesday as church members were spreading holiday cheer. The church does this every year to bring a...
Volunteers spread holiday joy at Greensboro senior living facility
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Santa made an early stop for some folks at a Greensboro senior living facility! For the 25th year, Whitestone Senior Living Facility in Greensboro’s Angel Tree program provided gifts for residents. The nursing staff at Whitestone made lists of needs for the residents, gifts were anonymously donated and volunteers handed those […]
High Point 2nd grader has special birthday thanks to classmates, High Point Police Department
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A little boy got to have a big day at school on Wednesday in High Point. It’s what Desmond Connor, who is autistic, always wanted: a birthday party at school. He’s a second grader and his birthday is on New Year’s Eve when school is out for winter break, so […]
Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
WXII 12
'Housing 4 Our Heroes' organization gives home to veteran right before Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 'Housing 4 Our Heroes' organization in Winston-Salem has been helping homeless veterans in the community for years, giving those who served, a place to call home. One local veteran is the latest recipient of their latest home project. Like all homes donated, it was abandoned...
WXII 12
Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
rhinotimes.com
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
Community helping family affected by deadly Grimsley Street house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro are coming together to support the family that lost three young children in a house fire Monday. All three of those children were under five years old. Their mother and three older siblings are now without a home. Investigators still don't know how the fire started.
Deadly Greensboro fire: How firefighters and dispatchers get mental health help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is still greiving, days after three young children died in a house fire in Greensboro. Their families and friends are dealing with immense grief, but so are many first responders who were apart of that response. Peer support specialists are helping them go through...
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Winston-Salem restaurant offers ‘snow globes’ for outdoor dining
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When temperatures drop during the winter, enjoying dinner outside is not typically an option. An upscale restaurant in WInston-Salem is offering a warm way to eat out under the night sky. The Katharine Brasserie and Bar set up two “snow globes” in the space just outside the restaurant! The globes are […]
LIST | School delays for Friday, Dec. 16 due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — School districts are announcing a change of plans for Friday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions. It should be noted there could areas throughout the county that will be affected. A few degrees...
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
My Fox 8
FaithAction International House’s food pantry gives immigrants the comforts of home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Many immigrants and refugees struggle to build a life in the United States. They must find housing and employment while adjusting to a new language and a different culture. FaithAction International House in Greensboro tailors its services to those needs. Case managers connect clients with...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC
A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
Comments / 0