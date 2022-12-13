ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Free pictures with Santa in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Santa is coming to town. At least he's making a stop in Greensboro ahead of Christmas to take free pictures Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department said they are hosting a free event and it's open to the public. Bring the kiddos and come meet Santa at District 2 substation located at 2305 Soabar Street.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Volunteers spread holiday joy at Greensboro senior living facility

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Santa made an early stop for some folks at a Greensboro senior living facility! For the 25th year, Whitestone Senior Living Facility in Greensboro’s Angel Tree program provided gifts for residents. The nursing staff at Whitestone made lists of needs for the residents, gifts were anonymously donated and volunteers handed those […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Finding the location of Guilford County’s only recorded lynching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One local group is uncovering a centuries-old secret in Greensboro. The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has spent the last 4 years researching the only documented lynching in Guilford County. It has led them to the area near downtown Greensboro where this may have happened. Before it was the Church of […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some local Grinches have been trying to take the Christmas spirit away from one Winston-Salem neighborhood. They've been caught on camera destroying yard decorations and even tearing down and beating mailboxes. Ring camera footage shows them in the Kingstree Neighborhood tearing apart a mailbox and smashing...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

