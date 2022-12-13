Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Madison Borough Council 2021 Payroll DataMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville HomicideMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Safe Routes to School: Shunpike Road Sidewalk Construction Begins Spring 2023Morristown MinuteChatham, NJ
Becahi, Notre Dame wrestlers take firsts at Beast of the East
Two Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers and one from Notre Dame won championships at the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday. Becahi sophomores Nathan Desmond (113 pounds) and Kollin Rath (138) and Crusaders sophomore Vince Bouzakis (150) finished atop...
Cedar Crest Boulevard rivals pace boys basketball rankings
There’s still a lot to learn about the Lehigh Valley boys basketball landscape as the schedule creeps toward Christmas. Last week’s schedule, which was affected by weather, prompted a couple tweaks to the Top 10.
Fast falls lead Bangor wrestling to interstate win over Belvidere
Freshman Riley Waldron and the Bangor wrestling team have been tested early on in this winter. Waldron individually, and the Slaters as a team, entered Friday night’s interstate match at Belvidere with a 2-6 record this season. After taking its lumps in three straight dual meet losses to Colonial...
Why have 13-1 Eagles been so successful in close games? Players offer their theories
CHICAGO – Two minutes remained in Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Chicago Bears. Up by five points, the Eagles were facing a third-and-six at the Bears’ 40-yard line, looking to get a first down to seal their 13th win of the season. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called for a pass play, risking the chance that the clock would stop on an incompletion and give the Bears the ball and a chance to win.
With playoffs looming, Eagles are getting ‘sacks on [bleeping] sacks’
CHICAGO – After beating the Chicago Bears, 25-20, in windy and bitter conditions at Soldier Field on Sunday, the Eagles — showered and dressed — were ready to fly home in the warmth of their NFL-best 13-1 record. Defensive end Josh Sweat, who collected two of the Eagles’ six sacks on quarterback Justin Fields, was talking to reporters when he was interrupted.
Eagles’ defense sacks Bears’ Justin Fields 6 times in 25-20 win over lowly Bears | Observations
CHICAGO – Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick stood across from Chicago Bears tackle Alex Leatherwood, looking down the line of scrimmage for the snap of the ball. After the ball was in Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ hands, Reddick went to work, dipping his shoulder under the outstretched arms of Leatherwood before taking Fields down to the ground, a feat that proved challenging for most of the game Sunday.
Ex-Eagles star: Jalen Hurts should bet on himself in contract talks
The Eagles need to show Jalen Hurts the money. It’s just a matter of when and how much. Philadelphia improved to 13-1 on the season with Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears, thanks in large part to Hurts, with the quarterback running for three touchdown. BUY EAGLES...
More MVP support for Eagles’ Jalen Hurts as QB rewrites NFL record book
Micah Parsons might not think Jalen Hurts is the NFL MVP this season. But the Dallas Cowboys linebacker is in the minority. That’s because the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback turned in another impressive performance Sunday, orchestrating a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Raptors vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Monday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST. This...
Eagles’ Dallas Goedert is still one of the NFL’s best TEs, even with one arm tied behind his back (sort of)
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert stood off to the side during Thursday’s indoor practice at the NovaCare Complex, watching fellow tight ends Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson work on their combination blocks with the offensive linemen. Goedert offered pointers, telling the three what they could expect from certain edge rushers, linebackers and defensive linemen they’ll face Sunday, when they play the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.
Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven
A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Ongoing construction at Coca-Cola Park will meet and exceed Major League Baseball mandates
The Philadelphia Phillies and their Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday celebrated the fully funded, ongoing improvements to Coca-Cola Park that will meet and exceed new Major League Baseball requirements. Mandated by MLB in January 2021, the behind-the-scenes construction at the stadium in Allentown are on schedule for completion...
'A Kind Woman': Beloved Member Of Tight-Knit West Milford Community Killed In Weekend Crash
Members of a private lakeside community in West Milford are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved homeowner who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Cindi Romano, 65, was behind the wheel of her Jeep Wrangler when it struck a mailbox and then a utility pole on Otter Hole Road between Westbrook Road and Highview Drive near her home at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, authorities said.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
Fraternity pledge seriously hurt during hazing at Rutgers: lawsuit
A Rutgers University fraternity pledge seriously injured this year in an alleged hazing incident has filed a negligence lawsuit against the school, the fraternity and 13 of its members. Armand Runte, 19, of Somers Point, was forced to consume “life-threatening” amounts of alcohol before he tumbled down a flight of...
Englewood Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report
A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports. Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
