ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Gardner, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Why have 13-1 Eagles been so successful in close games? Players offer their theories

CHICAGO – Two minutes remained in Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Chicago Bears. Up by five points, the Eagles were facing a third-and-six at the Bears’ 40-yard line, looking to get a first down to seal their 13th win of the season. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called for a pass play, risking the chance that the clock would stop on an incompletion and give the Bears the ball and a chance to win.
CHICAGO, IL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ defense sacks Bears’ Justin Fields 6 times in 25-20 win over lowly Bears | Observations

CHICAGO – Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick stood across from Chicago Bears tackle Alex Leatherwood, looking down the line of scrimmage for the snap of the ball. After the ball was in Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ hands, Reddick went to work, dipping his shoulder under the outstretched arms of Leatherwood before taking Fields down to the ground, a feat that proved challenging for most of the game Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Dallas Goedert is still one of the NFL’s best TEs, even with one arm tied behind his back (sort of)

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert stood off to the side during Thursday’s indoor practice at the NovaCare Complex, watching fellow tight ends Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson work on their combination blocks with the offensive linemen. Goedert offered pointers, telling the three what they could expect from certain edge rushers, linebackers and defensive linemen they’ll face Sunday, when they play the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Mega Millions Winner Sold At Teaneck 7-Eleven

A $10,000 Mega Millions winner was sold at a Bergen County 7-Eleven store. The ticket from the Friday, Dec. 16 drawing was purchased at the Cedar Lane store in Teaneck. The winning numbers for the Friday, Dec. 16, drawing were: 08, 35, 40, 53 and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Ongoing construction at Coca-Cola Park will meet and exceed Major League Baseball mandates

The Philadelphia Phillies and their Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday celebrated the fully funded, ongoing improvements to Coca-Cola Park that will meet and exceed new Major League Baseball requirements. Mandated by MLB in January 2021, the behind-the-scenes construction at the stadium in Allentown are on schedule for completion...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

'A Kind Woman': Beloved Member Of Tight-Knit West Milford Community Killed In Weekend Crash

Members of a private lakeside community in West Milford are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved homeowner who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend. Cindi Romano, 65, was behind the wheel of her Jeep Wrangler when it struck a mailbox and then a utility pole on Otter Hole Road between Westbrook Road and Highview Drive near her home at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, authorities said.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Englewood Woman Drowns On Company Retreat In Miami: Report

A 56-year-old executive recruiter from Bergen County drowned while on a company retreat in Miami this week, VINnews reports. Elaine Mehler of Englewood was pulled from Biscayne Bay near Miami's Jungle Island in "extremely critical condition" around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, WPLG Local 10 in Miami reported, citing Miami Fire Rescue.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy