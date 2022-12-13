CHICAGO – Two minutes remained in Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Chicago Bears. Up by five points, the Eagles were facing a third-and-six at the Bears’ 40-yard line, looking to get a first down to seal their 13th win of the season. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called for a pass play, risking the chance that the clock would stop on an incompletion and give the Bears the ball and a chance to win.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO