Two injured in Ocean Beach traffic crash
A traffic accident near the western terminus of Interstate 8 left two people injured Friday, one seriously.
Car veers off SR-94, crashes outside of ABC 10News station
A car veered off state Route 94 Friday morning and crashed in front of a driveway outside of the ABC 10News station in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood.
2 wounded in Mountain View shooting
Two 19-year-olds were wounded Friday after being shot in Mountain View, according to San Diego Police Department.
onscene.tv
Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego
12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
Speeding driver injured in crash on El Cajon Boulevard
A speeding driver was injured late Wednesday in a crash in City Heights, authorities said.
Early-Morning House Fire in Oceanside Displaces Six, Causes $700,000 Damage
A house fire Friday in Oceanside displaced six people, one cat, destroyed two cars and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage. Units responded to a two-story, single-family home at 401 Lupine Way just before 2 a.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The fast-moving fire started in the garage and...
Oceanside Police officer recalls being hit by suspected DUI driver
Officer Jason Dantzler has been with the Oceanside Police Department for seven and a half years, but what happened to him earlier this week is something he won't forget for the rest of his career.
Thieves target displays in 'Christmas Circle' neighborhood in Chula Vista
Police have identified several persons of interest after thieves targeted holiday displays in a neighborhood known as ‘Christmas Circle,’ boasting a long tradition of decorating.
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
El Cajon neighbors concerned about coyotes after horse attack
Neighbors in El Cajon's North Crest community are being warned about a rise in coyote sightings.
iheart.com
There's a Grinch in the South Bay
CHULA VISTA - The holiday light is a little less bright in one South Bay neighborhood thanks to the handy work of thieves. Thieves have made off with lights and inflatables from a number of homes on 'Christmas Circle' in Chula Vista. "Come and enjoy what we're doing for you,...
El Cajon Police: Girl, 16, found seriously injured in motel room
Police are searching for whoever is responsible for causing a serious injury to a 16-year-old girl at an El Cajon motel.
Teen attacked at South Bay bus stop
Police Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of cutting a 17-year-old girl's neck at a Chula Vista bus stop, authorities said.
Two People Trapped in Vehicles Extricated on I-805, Hospitalized
Two people were trapped in cars and needed rescuing Thursday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 805. The San Diego Fire Department responded to the 805 southbound just before 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle rescue call, according to the department. Firefighters were able to rescue two people...
Teralta East crash sends man to hospital, causes damage to multiple carss
A 66-year-old driver was sent to the hospital after San Diego Police said he was involved in a wreck that damaged at least five other vehicles in Teralta East.
Nationwide Report
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident On Interstate 805 (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 805 just before 3:15 a.m. According to the officials, there were people trapped in their cars after the crash damaged their vehicles.
Man accused of stealing mini Goldendoodle, ‘Chancho’ in court
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of stealing ‘Chancho,’ a mini Goldendoodle, from a Utah family in August, was in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case would go to trial. Defendant Johnny Smith sat in court next to his attorney while the...
Suspect Jailed in Group Assault on Pedestrian, 50, Walking Dog in Ocean Beach
A suspect was in custody Wednesday in a group assault in Ocean Beach that left a man seriously injured last month. Dajour Maliyja Hardaway, 24, allegedly was part of a group that attacked the 50-year-old victim at about 11 p.m. Nov. 18 as he was walking his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.
ZZang Hot Dog and Fried Chicken Planning South County Location
Korean-Style Corn Dog Eatery to Join Plaza Bonita
