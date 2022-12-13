ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

onscene.tv

Fire Destroys Several Businesses in 3rd Alarm Fire | San Diego

12.14.22 | 4:05 am | San Diego – Firefighters received several reports of a dumpster or structure on fire. When firefighters arrived, there was a trash dumpster on fire and producing a lot of smoke. The fire extended to the attic & rapidly spread through the strip mall. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

There's a Grinch in the South Bay

CHULA VISTA - The holiday light is a little less bright in one South Bay neighborhood thanks to the handy work of thieves. Thieves have made off with lights and inflatables from a number of homes on 'Christmas Circle' in Chula Vista. "Come and enjoy what we're doing for you,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
San Diego local news

