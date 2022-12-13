Read full article on original website
Michael Papp
1d ago
I watched Jason on wjrt 12, 9&10, and wdiv. arrogant and thinks he's so much better. 3 stations can't be wrong...
Reply(1)
11
Tomas
1d ago
Fired from two news stations........things that make u go Hmmm? Maybe it's NOT the news stations. A name comes to mind followed by two descriptive adjectives.....things that make u go Hmmm
Reply
2
Emma Umar
2d ago
Wdiv made a very costly decision very bad one me and my whole family watched mainly due to Jason he very real and very funny
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Comments / 24