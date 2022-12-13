ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michael Papp
1d ago

I watched Jason on wjrt 12, 9&10, and wdiv. arrogant and thinks he's so much better. 3 stations can't be wrong...

Tomas
1d ago

Fired from two news stations........things that make u go Hmmm? Maybe it's NOT the news stations. A name comes to mind followed by two descriptive adjectives.....things that make u go Hmmm

Emma Umar
2d ago

Wdiv made a very costly decision very bad one me and my whole family watched mainly due to Jason he very real and very funny

Detroit News

'I'm not aloof!' Ex-WDIV host Jason Carr blasts co-workers

On the final episode of his "Jason Carr Live" program, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) host Jason Carr blasted co-workers, questioned his standing among his colleagues and wondered why he was seen in the building as "aloof." Carr was terminated from the station last week following the incident, which aired on the...
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet News Anchor Jason Carr’s Wife, Taryn Asher

Popular news anchor Jason Carr has been MIA for the last few days, so viewers thought he was leaving WDIV-TV. But reports suggest that he was terminated after he yelled at his co-workers. Now people are curious about the situation shortly after the news broke. Moreover, they are interested to know more about Jason Carr’s wife, Taryn Asher, and her reaction to this matter. Asher, who is also a professional in the same industry, has not commented on the situation yet, but her name is making the rounds on the internet. So read on to know more about Taryn Asher’s background.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Jason Carr firing from WDIV came after admonishments, livestream rant

Jason Carr’s firing by WDIV-TV (Channel 4) last week came after multiple run-ins with co-workers and management, station insiders have told the Detroit Free Press. Carr, a co-host of “Live in the D,” was dismissed after the Dec. 6 airing of “Jason Carr Live” on the station’s streaming channel, Local 4+. His biography was quietly purged from the station website and he was edited out of the “Live in the D" intro. ...
DETROIT, MI
soultracks.com

Motown singer Bertha Barbee-McNeal of The Velvelettes dies

(December 16, 2022) She was a part of one of the great early Motown acts, and went on to a career helping other artists find their voices. Tonight we mourn the passing of Bertha Barbee-McNeal, co-founder of the Velvelettes. Barbee-McNeal grew up in Flint, Michigan, where she was a child...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI

