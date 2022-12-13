ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Carney extends health emergency to protect hospital capacity

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCTKq_0jhQKcS500

Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE News

Not everyone is thrilled about Gov. John Carney’s decision to extend Delaware’s COVID-19 public health emergency for another 30 days.

The order “aims to help protect capacity at our health care facilities and it enables the state to maintain eligibility for federal funding or assistance,” said Charlie Quimby, a spokesman for the governor’s office.

Charlie Copeland

Charlie Copeland, co-director of the Caesar Rodney Institute’s Center for Analysis of Delaware’s Economy and Government Spending, is among many who don’t see the point of continuing the emergency order.

“COVID is over and it’s been over for months,” he said.

Copeland is a former legislator who served as leader of the Senate Republican Caucus in 2007 and 2008.

“Giving Gov. Carney another emergency extension is based on a lie that COVID is still a major health threat, or at least one that’s larger than any other respiratory virus, including the flu or the RSV that we’re seeing spike in children and others,” Copeland said.

The extension of the public health emergency is Carney’s 10th , not including the various state of emergency orders issued during the pandemic.

Quimby noted that there’s an ongoing staff shortage at health care institutions, and Carney and Division of Public Health officials already have warned that beds are filling up with cases of COVID, respiratory syncytial virus and the flu.

RELATED: Winter viruses & kids: Difficulty breathing? Seek help

Specifically, Quimby said, the order:

  • Allows the Delaware National Guard to take precautionary or responsive actions to help local authorities.
  • Allows the Department of Health and Social Services to take all steps to maintain the State of Delaware’s eligibility to receive federal funds or other federal assistance, such as enhanced pandemic EBT benefits.
  • Enables acute care hospitals to increase their bed capacity with approval from the Division of Public Health in order to treat COVID-19 patients.
  • Suspends some regulations, like bed capacity, long-term care staffing ratios, and prior authorization from insurance, in order to test patients for or treat COVID.

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Copeland said the devil’s in the details as it relates to Carney’s seemingly never-ending health emergency.

During the pandemic, the U.S. Congress appropriated more than $5 trillion in aid. Of that, $745 billion went to state and local governments.

“And Gov. Carney wants to spend,” Copeland said.

“As long as Joe Biden says, ‘Oh, we’ve got hundreds of billions of dollars to just pass out because of a quote-unquote emergency, Gov. Carney is going to keep issuing emergency orders.”

Copeland said the D.C. money isn’t being used as effectively as it could be.

“If you said to me, ‘Hey, I’m gonna give you a bunch of free money to spend it on something you don’t need,’ do you take it,” Copeland asked.

“Or do you want to focus your time, effort and attention on the places where people need it, like mental health, like the fentanyl and drug overdose pandemic that we’re experiencing, like violence in the streets of Wilmington?”

Copeland said there’s nothing politicians love more than spending money.

“That’s not a partisan statement,” he added.

Copeland said there are plenty of good reasons to have an emergency order, including bad weather.

“However, it should be for a limited period of time and then the legislature should have to come in and give authority to extend it,” he said.

“So there should be legislation that says you get a 90-day initial emergency, and then you have to come back to the legislature to get each and every extension.”

Comments / 0

Related
WGMD Radio

Monthly Covid-19 Update from Delaware Division of Public Health

New data is out related to Covid-19 data and vaccines. The latest information from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows the statewide average of new positive Covid-19 cases has increased slightly since Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased. As the holiday season continues with families gathering and traveling, DPH urges you to stay vigilant.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Health Officials Announce Changes to COVID-19 Data Reporting, Booster Guidance

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health is providing several key updates related to COVID-19 data and vaccines. According to the most recent data on the state's My Healthy Community data dashboard, the statewide 7-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month. Hospitalizations have also increased.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Addressing the nursing workforce shortage crisis

Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks. The First State is no exception. Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Biden Administration asking it to address the nursing workforce shortage....
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware saw modest increase in Covid cases during and after Thanksgiving holiday

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported a modest increase in Covid-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday period. According to the most recent data on the state’s My Healthy Community dashboard, the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has increased slightly following Thanksgiving and other gatherings over the past month.
DELAWARE STATE
mymcmedia.org

Flu Cases Move From ‘Very High’ to ‘High’ in Maryland

The number of flu cases is still rising around the country but the outbreak in Maryland has slowed a touch. The Maryland Department of Health’s Flu Dashboard reports as of Friday, December 10th, respiratory illness activity in the state was ‘high’ which was down from the previous week when it was ‘very high’. The outbreak during the week of December 10th sent 301 people to the hospital. The state has had 14 influenza related deaths this flu season. No children have died from the flu.
MARYLAND STATE
The Review

The dialogue on abortion in Delaware and Newark

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade at the end of June, many states have or have started to restrict abortion rights. These restrictions have resulted in an eruption of protests from coast to coast, with protestors demonstrating their opinions on the ruling. At least 13 U.S. states have now banned most abortions, many of which are in the South and Midwest.
NEWARK, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022

Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine

Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Philly

COVID-19 cases spiking in Delaware, flu cases also rising

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Lots of people are sick in Delaware. The state is experiencing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and the flu is also on the rise. They said residents need to take more precautions and they're urging people at high-risk to wear masks in crowded indoor locations. Delaware is swamped with sick people COVID-19 spiking and there's an early surge of influenza. "Yeah, I think as a division we do have concerns anytime we see community levels rising," Emily Hanlin, with the Delaware Health Department, said. Hanlin is the lead epidemiologist with Delaware's health department. She says COVID-19 is especially high...
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware

A company that designs and manufactures high-performance protective cases and racks used in industries ranging from broadcasting to defense has chosen Frankford as the new site for its United States operations. CP Cases USA, opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, Maryland, to a 25,000-square-foot site ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Reading Champion crowned

DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
DOVER, DE
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delmarva Power files for an 8%-plus rate hike

Delmarva Power has applied for a rate increase with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Cited as the reasons for the rate hike are efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against severe weather, meet customer expectations for reliability and address economic impacts caused by inflation. The request is not related...
Town Square LIVE News

Rental assistance program to stop accepting applications

After dispersing $122 million in rental and utility assistance, the Delaware State Housing Authority will stop accepting applications in the new year to manage application volume, the agency announced Tuesday. “There is no guarantee when the program will resume accepting new applications,” the Housing Authority said in a news release. The program closure is necessary due to overwhelming demand, the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy