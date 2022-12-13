Read full article on original website
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
The team itself, however, is enjoying life in the Middle East, having made it to the tournament's final.
Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
‘Real friendship’ – Fans love Kylian Mbappe’s classy gesture to Achraf Hakimi after France KO Morocco from World Cup
KYLIAN MBAPPE wore best pal Achraf Hakimi's match-worn Morocco shirt for France's celebrations after reaching the World Cup final. Goals by Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani saw off the dark horses and set up a date with Argentina in Sunday's finale. One of the key battles was down Morocco's...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
BBC
World Cup final and third-place predictions: Chris Sutton predicts Argentina v France and Croatia v Morocco
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France are not the only ones going for back-to-back triumphs on Sunday - if Les Bleus...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama
Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
CBS Sports
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
World Cup 2022: Argentina and France train their sights on final in Qatar – as it happened
France celebrated reaching a second straight World Cup final as Argentina started to plan how to stop Kylian Mbappé and co
