ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

New charcuterie box concept breaks into Nevada market with Reno store

By Evan Haddad, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

A new concept in charcuterie has broken into the Nevada market with a franchise in Reno.

It's called Graze Craze.

Located at 4092 Kietzke Lane in the Crossroads shopping center, Graze Craze sells a variety of charcuterie boards for customers looking for artfully arranged meats, cheeses and veggies.

The boards cater to different seasons, holidays and events. For example, the Game Day board includes jam spreads, goat cheese and meats such as Italian prosciutto and fennel-spiced ham for six people. The new charcuterie spot also offers single meal boards and diet-specific options.

Graze Craze is owned by Air Force veteran Myron Bursell and his wife, Missy Bursell, first-time local franchise owners.

“We’re thrilled to bring this unique new charcuterie concept to our community,” Myron Bursell said. “Our menu offers a variety of fresh ingredient combinations that locals will love, like our personal favorite, the goat cheese drizzled with honey and crushed pistachios.”

Reno customers can place orders online and pick them up Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.–6 p.m., and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. Local delivery is free any day of the week.

The Graze Craze brand is part of the Florida-based company United Franchise Group, which offers franchising opportunities in the food, retail and co-working sectors.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: New charcuterie box concept breaks into Nevada market with Reno store

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Private Estate with Expansive and Beautifully Landscaped Grounds for $5.3 Million in Carson City, Nevada

1860 N Winnie Lane Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 1860 N Winnie Lane, Carson City, Nevada is a well appointed home built with privacy and comfort in mind from stunning mountain views and serene waterfalls to staying active with your very own tennis court and built-in heated pool with waterfall. This Home in Carson City offers 3 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1860 N Winnie Lane, please contact Christina Rice (Phone: 775-220-6281) at Corcoran Global Living for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Nevada K-12 Receives All "F's" in Making the Grade 2022 Report

Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation, according to the 2022 Making the Grade report. The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: How fair is school funding in your state?
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

The Most Popular Cheap Beer In Nevada

Let’s face it: When people think of “alcohol,” they think “party.” When people think “party,” they think of Las Vegas. Our city has a reputation of enjoying a few drinks or two. From extravagant bottle services to Fremont Street‘s insane liquor pours, our city embraces mixology to its fullest.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

This Nevada State Park Has ‘Best Colorful Background’ In The World

A Nevada State Park was just voted for having one of the best colorful backgrounds in the world. Pantone, a company that specializes in providing color categorization, released its “color of the year,” which is Viva Magenta. Travel Experts at Planet Cruise created a list of must-see destinations based on Pantone‘s color of the year. These places are perfect for your next photo opportunity or travel wish list.
OVERTON, NV
mynews4.com

City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Thursday evening. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Solar plant to help power Nevada's gold mines

ELKO – More than 400,000 solar panels will provide energy to Nevada Gold Mines operations in northeastern Nevada, taking a chunk out of the company’s carbon footprint. The project is part of a much wider effort by Barrick Gold Corp. to reduce emissions 30% by 2030 and go carbon-neutral by 2050.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Tribe of Nevada given $305,000 grant for Tahoe Basin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The California Tahoe Conservancy has awarded a $305,000 grant to the Washoe Tribe of Nevada for work in the Tahoe Basin. The work they and the state of California will conduct includes work to improve forest and watershed health and reduce wildfire risk. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Major power outage affecting portion of northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is reporting a major power outage in northwest Las Vegas Valley. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to the company’s outage map, nearly 2,400 customers are without power near US 95 and Craig Road. FOX5 has reached out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ely Daily Times

Biden foils Nevada’s first-in-the-nation bid, relegated to second

The Nevada Independent This article was first published on TheNevadaIndependent.com. Democratic National Committee members voted Friday to make Nevada the second presidential primary in the nation, setting a proposed nominating calendar that would have Nevada and New Hampshire hold primary elections three days after new first-in-the-nation state South Carolina. President...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada

263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy