Watch: North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house

Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard
An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
WYFF4.com
'Sad whimper' leads to 'giant eyeballs' of bear in Asheville woman's backyard
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman who heard a "sad whimper" while sitting on her back porch got a big surprise when she went to investigate: A full-grown bear had made a den in her backyard. Casey Vandergrift, who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, said she at first thought it...
WLOS.com
Exhibition of aluminum Christmas trees, popular in '50s and '60s, evokes memories for many
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The aluminum Christmas tree exhibition, located in the Transylvania Heritage Museum in Brevard, North Carolina, is in full swing for people of all ages to enjoy this holiday season. For many, this exhibit goes beyond its unique outward quality of holiday décor not seen very...
WLOS.com
Half of Asheville's Black population displaced in urban renewal project, research shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Priscilla Robinson was a child when Asheville was impacted by urban renewal. She lived in an area known as Southside. "My house was right there," she pointed out. "Actually, it was lined up, maybe six or seven apartment buildings." Matthew Bacoate Jr., 92, also saw...
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
North Carolina man plans ‘nice Christmas’ for family after winning $100,000 off $1 ticket
TYRON, N.C. (WGHP) — For Patrick Daniels of Tryon, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “They are going to have a nice Christmas that’s for sure,” Daniels said. Daniels, 61, said he made a prediction to his wife when he went to […]
WYFF4.com
'A place of peace': Historic Asheville church in need of repairs to continue community work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — At 113 years old, Basilica of St. Lawrence the Deacon and Martyr is a working church, museum, piece of art and a tourist attraction in downtown Asheville.Now, its members are asking for the community's help. Basilica preservation fund President Mary Everist said it has an unexplainable...
WLOS.com
Haywood County mom gets 16-29 months in meth toxicity death of infant son
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son and was sentenced to 16-29 months. In November 2020, 24-year-old Ashley Grasty was living in her grandfather's home in Canton with her infant son Camden...
National Gingerbread House Competition features creations that will blow your mind
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — From Peter Pan and Santa Clause to the Statue of Liberty and Wrigley Field, the creations entered into the Omni Grove Park Inn’s National Gingerbread House Competition pushed the boundaries on what’s possible when it comes to gingerbread house creations. The Asheville, N.C. resort’s...
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Drone being used to harass students undergoing trauma therapy in Asheville, organization says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina organization that offers care and horse therapy for children and youth who have experienced trauma says the facility is being harassed by a drone. Eliada Home, Inc., in Asheville, supports and protects children and youth in the community that may have experienced trauma.
avlwatchdog.org
Wanda Greene, Back Home in Buncombe, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
WAFF
Gatlinburg turns into a Hallmark movie town for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re starting to experience cabin fever, Gatlinburg is the place to go!. During the holidays, the whole area turns into a small winter town straight from a Hallmark Christmas movie. Hike through the Great Smoky Mountains, visit a winery and stay for the night in a cabin with a beautiful view.
WLOS.com
11 Asheville police officers sworn in during Friday ceremony
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eleven new Asheville police officers are ready to start patrolling city streets. They were sworn in Friday during a ceremony at the Buncombe County Emergency Services Training Facility in Woodfin. The new officers spent the last 16 weeks in the state's Basic Law Enforcement Training...
860wacb.com
Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties
Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
WLOS.com
State report supports Pardee's argument more hospital beds aren't needed in Buncombe
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A report in response to a petition from Pardee UNC Health Care backs the hospital's claim that the need for more hospital beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area has been inflated and distorted by pandemic bed utilization. On Aug. 10, Pardee sent a letter to...
1 charged after dismembered bears found in North Carolina
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
WYFF4.com
Gas experts urge owners of gas logs to have annual inspections done
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Gas logs are obviously a great way to warm up your home on a cold day, but gas experts have a list of "to-do's" for gas log owners before turning them on. Leo McCall, owner of Upstate Gas Works, said that over the course of his nearly 35-year career he encountered customers who go years without having their gas logs changed or inspected.
