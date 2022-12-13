Watch: North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO