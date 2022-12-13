ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved New York Bakery Plans To Open Store At Boston Seaport: Report

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago

Some sweet news out of the Boston Seaport District. Boston Restaurant News reported that Mia's Bakery, the wildly popular New York eatery, is planning to open a new location at the Superette, the under-construction entertainment and shopping hub.

Mia's Bakery currently has stores in Brooklyn and Times Square that boast a wide variety of baked goods and coffees. They each have dozens of pages of glowing 5-star reviews for the stores' pies, cakes, tarts, and others on Yelp .

"Mia's Bakery is the equivalent of being in your grandma's kitchen waiting for your favorite treat to come from the oven," one reviewer wrote. "I absolutely love all their fixings. You will too."

I got a slice of chocolate and came back later in the week for a rainbow cake as I couldn't get it out of my mind," someone else posted.

