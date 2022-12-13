ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

By Cameron Flynn
 5 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys added a veteran free agent receiver yesterday, however, it was not Odell Beckham Jr..

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys signed former Colts' wideout T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal on Monday, seemingly rounding out their receiving core.

Now, one question remains: what ever happened to the highly-discussed Beckham to Dallas rumors?

On his show The Herd this afternoon, Colin Cowherd offered his take on what might've led Dallas away from the former Giants wide receiver.

"This is not the NBA. You've got to play in the regular season... I think it was a turnoff," said Cowherd.

Cowherd's claims on Tuesday are in response to Beckham's comments on The Shop last Thursday.

When asked on the show about his timetable to return, Beckham said "I haven’t made the decision...I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on."

Simply put, Cowherd doesn't believe Beckham is good enough to warrant "special treatment" these days.

"You're not young OBJ without injuries, you're old - and these have been significant injuries, not like one or two, he's now on multiple significant injuries. In the moment, he gets caught up with it, saying 'You know, I don't want to play in the regular season'. That's not the NFL," said Cowherd.

"One of the reasons we liked OBJ with the Rams is because he fit into the culture. He was humble and grateful and he's like, 'hey man, I just want to be part of a team, I want to be part of a collective.' That's very likable - this [his recent comments on The Shop ] sounds like old OBJ, like 'I want special treatment.'"

Beckham remains a free agent and is able to sign with a team of his choosing at any time. When that may be? Your guess is as good as ours.

