Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man sentenced in Colerain Township murder

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was sentenced on Thursday for killing a man in Colerain Township. Tysean Clifford shot Emmanuel Jones in an apartment parking garage in May 2021. Jones was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. In June, Clifford was indicted on two...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Former Erlanger Toyota HQ building bought for $31 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The former Toyota headquarters building in Erlanger, Kentucky has been purchased to the tune of $31.3 million. Answers in Genesis, which calls itself a Christian parachurch organization, has purchased the building, with plans to remake the 205,000-square-foot complex into its own headquarters and educational center. The organization is also known for the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky, as well as the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky.
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy breaks ground on expansion

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy has broken ground on a new expansion project. The project will add a new science lab, a multi-purpose commons area, and 12 classrooms. The size of the school on Linn Street will more than double once work is done. Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who is a convicted felon and repeat offender who now has found the perfect disguise. Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of burglarizing three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local ice cream parlor has plans to expand, renovate

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic Cincinnati brand has expansion plans. The CEO of Aglamesis Brothers ice cream plans a facelift at his Oakley shop next year. That company opened in Norwood in 1908 and moved to the Oakley site during the Depression. According to the Business Courier, the company...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

One arrested after Dayton stabbing

Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Man indicted in 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was indicted Friday in connection with a 2015 killing in College Hill. Police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death outside the Blue Fountain Apartments Sept. 29. On Nov. 10, the Cincinnati Police Cold Case Unit charged Markel Love, 27, with the murder. Love was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect charged with fatally stabbing woman in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A suspect has been charged with killing a woman in Hamilton. Police found 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh dead in her home on Oct. 11. They say she had been stabbed multiple times. Toby Madden, 50, has been indicted in her murder. He is already in jail on...
HAMILTON, OH
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WKRC

Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
CINCINNATI, OH

