The Guardian

Fernando Santos sacked by Portugal after World Cup quarter-final defeat

Portugal have parted company with manager Fernando Santos following their World Cup quarter-final defeat by Morocco. Santos had been contracted until after Euro 2024, but the Portuguese Football Federation said now was the “right moment to start a new cycle”. The 68-year-old took over in October 2014 and guided Portugal to success at Euro 2016 and then again in the inaugural 2019 Nations League campaign.
