El Dorado County, CA

Former gymnastics coach convicted of child porn sentenced to 10 years in prison

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO – A former gymnastics coach has been sentenced to a decade in prison after being convicted of child pornography.

Keith Willette had worked as a gymnastics coach in several states around the country. However, prosecutors said he started sexually abusing one girl he was coaching in the mid-1980s when he lived in Washington state.

Willette later moved to El Dorado County in the late 1990s – allegedly bringing the explicit images he had made of the girl with him.

Prosecutors said Willette then started taking sexually explicit photos of another girl he was coaching in the early 2000s. The girl was 16 or 17 years old at the time he was suspected of taking the photos.

Back in March 2019, Willette was convicted on a charge of attempting to produce child pornography. His sentencing didn't come until Tuesday when the district attorney's office announced Willette was given 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release.

The district attorney's office says a restitution hearing is set for February 2023 to determine how much Willette owes the victims.

