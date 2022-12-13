ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulsboro, NJ

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBjah_0jhQIA0H00
The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. Photo Credit: Rigby40 Pixabay

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports.

The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro.

An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical examiner’s office, the outlet said, quoting Tom Gilbert, chief of detectives with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

No further information was provided.

